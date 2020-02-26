The case for Derrick Brown

With all the QB talk taking over the forum as of late, I thought it would be fun to propose a different argument. Let's say we actually do believe QB is not as pressing an issue than speculated. Taking the best player at 5 might be Derrick Brown. 6'4, 320lb monster DT that we add to the trenches to go along with Wilkins and GodX. You could argue that he would be our best passrusher, given the fact we use our lbs more in coverage



Overview

Defensive tackle with rare combination of size and disruptive traits who frequently bludgeoned inferior competition across from him. Brown's snap quickness allows him to take muddy running lanes by re-setting the line of scrimmage. He has the ability to power into gaps, but he really shines when he drops his anchor to stall double-teams or punch, press and prey on runners as a two-gapper. Brown's upright rush style means he might be more of a pressure rusher than a sack-man, but he should keep improving as a rusher with more dedication to the craft. He could become a high-impact starter early in his career with an All-Pro ceiling and good starter floor.

Strengths

Elite combination of size, strength and big-man athleticism

Able to play up and down the line in odd or even fronts

Competes with urgency and determination

Instant snap reaction propels him into blocker's frame with pop

Quickness and power to ruin a reach block

Uses upper body power and hands to lift and leverage blockers consistently

Quick punch and lock-out forces blockers into early recovery mode

Linebacker's best friend with ability to gobble up blockers

Two-tapper deluxe with power and shed technique to control point of attack

Agility to widen tackle radius from initial gap

Capable of cranking up a rush crafted around movement and power

Powerful club move interrupts punch and balance of opponent

Able to drive through redirection from inside pocket

Weaknesses

Average knee bend creates inconsistent pad level

Doesn't have upfield stride quickness for playing in gaps

Plays past his toes, creating imbalance against offensive-line movement

Needs to keep working on syncing hands and feet as rusher

Can get to half-man more quickly with his rush attack

Thoughts?