The Case for Leonard Williams

S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
12,554
Reaction score
6,881
When you look at Miami needs, most can be filled in the draft. Wide receiver is a must, but this draft is loaded. The Dolphins could get a flanker and slot guy using two of their first four draft picks. Smith and Eliah Moore could get it done with picks 1A and 2b.

Instead of spending big money on a free agent back like Aaron Jones, there are some good options in the draft as well. Jones will likely get a contract in the $12-14 million range. That's an easy pass for me.

There's plenty of talent at offensive line in the draft as well. The Dolphins biggest need might be center, unless the team isn't sold on Hunt at RT. Humphreys, Dickerson and Meyers are three potential targets in the 2nd round range.

Linebacker and defensive end look like the hardest spots to fill in the draft, which leads me to Leonard Williams. I think he's exactly what Flores and Grier would be looking for in the draft. He will be expensive at 26-years-old and coming off a career year. According to PFF he had 62 combined sacks (11.5), hits and hurries. In addition, he had 30 defensive stops and is known for his overall play including run support.

The fact that Tua is on a rookie contract factors in. The Dolphins could afford him now, but it would likely mean not much more in free agency. The team does need a backup quarterback and I'd go with a top-end guy at that spot, since Tua is young and still developing. A Tyrod Taylor could do it there. Andy Dalton if he's available. Someone like Fitz, a low-end starter but a solid backup.

I do think Miami could fill most of its needs in the draft and concentrate almost entirely on offense. Maybe spend pick 1b on a linebacker like Zaven Collins, or a swiss army knife player like Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah from Notre Dame.

Williams opposite of Ogbah just makes Miami defense so much better.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Class Clown
Club Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2004
Messages
8,550
Reaction score
8,801
Location
New Jersey
Leonard Williams played very well for the Giants. But if you sign him, to that $18m-$20m per year contract, you need to make sure, he's going to live up to how he played his first year with the Jets and his last year with the Giants. Problem is you can't.

I like Leonard Williams a lot. But have huge concerns about his motivation and mind set after he receives a huge payday? Williams fits like a glove in Miami multiple front defense, but what are going to be getting?
 
illscriptures

illscriptures

We need better LB's
Club Member
Joined
Dec 1, 2005
Messages
4,173
Reaction score
3,586
Location
Miami
Gsmack_42 said:
62 sacks holly ****.
Lol. Combined with hits and hurries. If we are going to pay a guy 17 mil plus a year, we need to make sure he gets at least 10 sacks a year.

I personally think we need someone like Shaq Barrett or Matt Judon but wouldn't be mad with Williams if they were gone.
 
dolfan91 said:
Leonard Williams played very well for the Giants. But if you sign him, to that $18m-$20m per year contract, you need to make sure, he's going to live up to how he played his first year with the Jets and his last year with the Giants. Problem is you can't.

I like Leonard Williams a lot. But have huge concerns about his motivation and mind set after he receives a huge payday? Williams fits like a glove in Miami multiple front defense, but what are going to be getting?
I do think he fits like a glove. Plus, there's really no one like him in the draft and that's always a gamble, more so this year.
 
SF Dolphin Fan said:
I do think he fits like a glove. Plus, there's really no one like him in the draft and that's always a gamble, more so this year.
I think Flores and Boyer would get maximum play from Williams. It seems like Flores knows how to get the best out of players. And like you said, the draft doesn't offer anyone with Williams type of skills. Perhaps this is the surprise signing we fans don't see coming.
 
It’s his first year with any real sack production so I’d say keep that in mind.

some of that could be usage but where you line him up matters. Most bang for your buck
 
To be honest I’ve always thought Leonard williams was underrated but where you lining him up for us? Id say it would have to between 1 and 5 tech. I don’t want him as a outside shoulder 43 de that’s what I mean by less return. He does his best work in a phone booth
 
