The Case for Leonard Williams

When you look at Miami needs, most can be filled in the draft. Wide receiver is a must, but this draft is loaded. The Dolphins could get a flanker and slot guy using two of their first four draft picks. Smith and Eliah Moore could get it done with picks 1A and 2b.



Instead of spending big money on a free agent back like Aaron Jones, there are some good options in the draft as well. Jones will likely get a contract in the $12-14 million range. That's an easy pass for me.



There's plenty of talent at offensive line in the draft as well. The Dolphins biggest need might be center, unless the team isn't sold on Hunt at RT. Humphreys, Dickerson and Meyers are three potential targets in the 2nd round range.



Linebacker and defensive end look like the hardest spots to fill in the draft, which leads me to Leonard Williams. I think he's exactly what Flores and Grier would be looking for in the draft. He will be expensive at 26-years-old and coming off a career year. According to PFF he had 62 combined sacks (11.5), hits and hurries. In addition, he had 30 defensive stops and is known for his overall play including run support.



The fact that Tua is on a rookie contract factors in. The Dolphins could afford him now, but it would likely mean not much more in free agency. The team does need a backup quarterback and I'd go with a top-end guy at that spot, since Tua is young and still developing. A Tyrod Taylor could do it there. Andy Dalton if he's available. Someone like Fitz, a low-end starter but a solid backup.



I do think Miami could fill most of its needs in the draft and concentrate almost entirely on offense. Maybe spend pick 1b on a linebacker like Zaven Collins, or a swiss army knife player like Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah from Notre Dame.



Williams opposite of Ogbah just makes Miami defense so much better.