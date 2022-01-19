The Case for Mike McDaniel

Absolute BEST in the game!! Nobody gets more out of his players than McDaniel! Most creative run scheme out there! So deserving of this promotion!! Click to expand...

Mike is awesome, man. He really is. He's kind of that, I don't want to say the mastermind behind everything, but he's kind of that guy in the background that doesn't say a whole ton to a lot of people, but his mind is always moving.

He's one of the smartest coaches I've been around and he's been huge to our team and huge for me throughout my entire career.

I was initially intrigued by the idea of appointing McDaniel as HC, but over the past week, looking more into it, and seeing what SF fans and the players he has worked with have said, I'm sold on the idea of bringing him in. I do have a feeling though that we're not going to appoint McDaniel due to Ross likely wanting instant results, and that we'll go for an experienced coach with proven results as a HC in the league, but Mike McDaniel is the option I would personally take. Whichever direction we choose to go in, whether McDaniel or someone else, it's vital that we get the support structure right, both in the coaches we have, and the players we bring in and retain. Changing coaches every season, two OCs, a completely new roster every season etc. It doesn't help, and it certainly doesn't foster a winning culture. If we are to become successful again, the HC will be a big part of this, but we need to also give them the tools to succeed.McDaniel is not the disciplinarian Brian Flores seemed to be, but maybe that is a good thing. He's young, of course, but we also have a young roster, and there's a chance they connect with his philosophy and way of playing over a strict taskmaster like Flores. Leadership can be found in the 'alpha male' type who rules with an iron fist, but it can also be found in the man who inspires others by being relatable and showing that you don't need to shout to get a point across. Being the loudest man in the room doesn't make you the most intelligent one in the room. He happens to remind me a lot of soccer coach Jurgen Klopp in how he explains the game, and not just based on their similar nerdish look. They both emphasise coaching based on collaboration and the need for everybody at all levels to be on the same page and being able to have input. To take a quote from the German, who has become one of the most highly-regarded coaches in sport: "That's what leadership is: have strong people around you with a better knowledge in different departments than yourself, don't act like you know everything. My confidence is big enough that I can really let people grow next to me, it's no problem." To quote McDaniel on the situation with the 49ers: "It's a very collaborative situation that Kyle Shanahan really creates on his coaching staff. And in that process, you have a voice and you're part of all different phases".As an example of the relationship he has with the players, both young and veterans, he was credited as one of the main reasons Kyle Juszczyk signed a new deal with the 49ers. To quote Juszczyk, "My relationship with Mike had a huge, huge influence on me coming back, because I'm extremely comfortable with him", and the fullback even invited McDaniel to his wedding in 2019. Of course, can this type of relationship with players carry over from OC to HC? We've seen the move be too much for many more experienced coaches than McDaniel over the years. I see appointing McDaniel as a chance to implement a long-term philosophy within the franchise, and a chance to break out of the rut. Despite only being 38 (the same age Flores was when appointed in Miami), it's worth noting that he has over 10 years experience in the league, and it's not as if he's been picked up from the side of the road and interviewed for the position. Is appointing Mike McDaniel a home-run and a guarantee of success? No. It's likely to be a huge gamble to be honest. But unless we resurrect Shula, nobody is going to be without risk.