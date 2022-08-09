 The case of Brian Flores | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The case of Brian Flores

CF Dolphan

Then the statement from Goodell today denies any evidence was found that Dolphins were intentionally trying to lose games during that time period. What gives?

Following a six-month investigation, the league announced last week the Dolphins violated the anti-tampering policy on three occasions from 2019 to 2022 in conversations with quarterback Tom Bradyand the agent for then-New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton.

The NFL, however, did not find evidence the team intentionally lost games during the 2019 season. In February, former Dolphins coach Brian Flores said in his lawsuit alleging racism in the league's hiring practices that Ross attempted to incentivize him to "tank,'' or purposely lose games, shortly after he was hired in 2019, with Ross allegedly offering Flores $100,000 for every loss that season.
Goodell: Evidence calls for full-year Watson ban

Commissioner Roger Goodell said the NFL seeks a tougher penalty for Deshaun Watson than his initial six-game suspension because the quarterback's actions were "egregious'' and "predatory behavior.''
TFK

TFK

Flores is a cancer and I'm thrilled he's gone.
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Is this new news?
 
GRYPHONK

That's because there is no evidence.

It's simple.

Ross made statements.
Flores complained about statements
Ross stopped making statements

Case closed. His allegations were bogus. He knows it and everyone knows it
 
67Stang

67Stang

Why bring this back up, this including the statement were well covered in previous threads?
 
GRYPHONK

andyahs said:
Is this new news?
Don't think so.

Unless it's the Watson news.

Looks like he'll get a year suspension, atleast and it will go to federal court.

I personally hope it goes to federal court.

It would be interesting seeing how Watson reacts to his suspension happening next season, not this season.

Commissioner exempt list him this year until the appeals and or court case are over.

Than implement the suspension.

Watson gets his $1million this year and forfeits his 398 million salary next year.

Watsons best bet is to accept the year long suspension and move on.

He should have accepted the 12 game suspension he was offered.

He gambled and will lose
 
CF Dolphan

If already covered, thread can be closed.

Flores just comes across as that much bigger of a twat though since the league found that we did not lose games intentionally
 
andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
CF Dolphan said:
If already covered, thread can be closed.

Flores just comes across as that much bigger of a twat though since the league found that we did not lose games intentionally
You're a week late on this.
 
SuperDuperPhin

SuperDuperPhin

scratching chappelles show GIF


I got a bad case of the Flores.

Side note: enough with the "integrity of the game" shit. Watson got 6 games.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

GRYPHONK said:
That's because there is no evidence.

It's simple.

Ross made statements.
Flores complained about statements
Ross stopped making statements

Case closed. His allegations were bogus. He knows it and everyone knows it
Exactly. No paper trail.
 
