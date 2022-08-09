The case of Brian Flores

Don't think so.Unless it's the Watson news.Looks like he'll get a year suspension, atleast and it will go to federal court.I personally hope it goes to federal court.It would be interesting seeing how Watson reacts to his suspension happening next season, not this season.Commissioner exempt list him this year until the appeals and or court case are over.Than implement the suspension.Watson gets his $1million this year and forfeits his 398 million salary next year.Watsons best bet is to accept the year long suspension and move on.He should have accepted the 12 game suspension he was offered.He gambled and will lose