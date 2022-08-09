The case of Brian Flores

CF Dolphan
Active Roster
- Joined
- Jan 3, 2021
- Messages
- 227
- Reaction score
- 284
- Location
- Hollywood
Then the statement from Goodell today denies any evidence was found that Dolphins were intentionally trying to lose games during that time period. What gives?
Following a six-month investigation, the league announced last week the Dolphins violated the anti-tampering policy on three occasions from 2019 to 2022 in conversations with quarterback Tom Bradyand the agent for then-New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton.
The NFL, however, did not find evidence the team intentionally lost games during the 2019 season. In February, former Dolphins coach Brian Flores said in his lawsuit alleging racism in the league's hiring practices that Ross attempted to incentivize him to "tank,'' or purposely lose games, shortly after he was hired in 2019, with Ross allegedly offering Flores $100,000 for every loss that season.
Goodell: Evidence calls for full-year Watson ban
Commissioner Roger Goodell said the NFL seeks a tougher penalty for Deshaun Watson than his initial six-game suspension because the quarterback's actions were "egregious'' and "predatory behavior.''
www.espn.com
Last edited: