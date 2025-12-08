 The Catch Problem That The NFL Refuses To Fix | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Catch Problem That The NFL Refuses To Fix

Very late in the Ravens/Steelers game yesterday, there was a controversial call because the NFL doesn't know what a catch is anymore: https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/47241717/ravens-left-scratching-heads-calls-loss-steelers

Apparently it was supposed to be a catch by rule even though the catch only lasted a fraction of a second. But I don't care about this particular incident alone. 10 years ago, the league got too granular with their catch parameters. But the real cause of this problem was instant replay. The replay officials think they're CSI's and dissect every frame of a replay and breakdown plays more than they need to be. Also, when you watch a play in slow motion, it looks alot different than in real time speed. And that slow motion might give a mis-representation of the play. They just need to use common sense to define what a catch is. If you apply common sense to what happened yesterday, it wasn't a catch because it didn't last long enough.

5-10 years ago the league was supposed to have a "Catch Committee". I think the play with Dez Bryant in the playoffs was the straw-that-broke-the-camel's-back for that. Whatever happened to that committee? You heard that it was gonna happen, then you never heard a word about it again. I guess this issue won't be resolved until something happens in the Super Bowl.
 
It’s easy to say just use common sense.

The difficult part is characterizing exactly what constitutes a “catch” and/or “possession” in the rule book that can be applied by an officiating crew.
 
That was robbery and a catch by any metric they could have pulled oy except the one that made up by adding "Player must make a "football move" by taking exactly 3 solid steps before dropping the ball.

Ive never witnessed such caca de toro in my life...The NFL is a rigged entity
 
Steeler scored a td this year on same exact call on offense for them. But when they were against ravens yesterday on defense it was ruled no td. Same exact type of play. They benefited both times from two different calls on the same play. You can't convince me the refs and league doesn't favor them or tomlin.
 
