The Catch Problem That The NFL Refuses To Fix

Very late in the Ravens/Steelers game yesterday, there was a controversial call because the NFL doesn't know what a catch is anymore: https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/47241717/ravens-left-scratching-heads-calls-loss-steelers
Apparently it was supposed to be a catch by rule even though the catch only lasted a fraction of a second. But I don't care about this particular incident alone. 10 years ago, the league got too granular with their catch parameters. But the real cause of this problem was instant replay. The replay officials think they're CSI's and dissect every frame of a replay and breakdown plays more than they need to be. Also, when you watch a play in slow motion, it looks alot different than in real time speed. And that slow motion might give a mis-representation of the play. They just need to use common sense to define what a catch is. If you apply common sense to what happened yesterday, it wasn't a catch because it didn't last long enough.
5-10 years ago the league was supposed to have a "Catch Committee". I think the play with Dez Bryant in the playoffs was the straw-that-broke-the-camel's-back for that. Whatever happened to that committee? You heard that it was gonna happen, then you never heard a word about it again. I guess this issue won't be resolved until something happens in the Super Bowl.
