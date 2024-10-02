The cause, the problem and the solution…..

This thing we are living is the same old rinse and repeat three year show. In my opinion the cause of all this ineptitude is our GM. The only common mistake of last three regimens is a person that has been employed for so long without any single above average result.The cause: Grier. Year after year he delivers lots of draft picks that are not only not popular (which is not a problem) but are full of potential, but empty of substance.He thinks he is smarter than other GMs. Doing alternate thinking in the drafting process. All of that has backfired.The problem with potential is that it takes time to develop (if ever develop) and by the time it happens it’s very probable that you’d have used two of the four cheap years without a significant return.It’s also very probable that player will contribute for another team. So you just wasted resources and time developing a player that will make his impact on another team.Think Van Ginkel whom by the way was a HUGE mistake to let go. Look at his salary and compare his impact to others on our team with higher salary. Its ridiculous. Eliminate the cause Ross! For Christ sake! For once!The problem: There is not a single QB, not even Mahomes (remember the Super Bowl they lost to Tampa Bay) that can be decent without a competitive OL.You want a team playing competitive with their backup QB like the Packers? A team playing competitive without a top QB like the Steelers? It ALL starts by having a solid and competitive OL.There are more issues for sure, we need more depth and a good backup QB, but all the ineptitude we are witnessing on offense would be erased if our OL could do a decent job on run OR pass blocking.The theory of not needing a good OL because Tua and the offense can work on a system that only requires two seconds has been completely dismantled. Once teams figured how to take the quick reads it was over.The solution: No more Grier! That one is obvious. But because his stubbornness and lack of leadership I do believe no more Mike also. I think the process we made of unloading good veteran players and acquiring draft capital was the right way of resetting to compete and be contenders.But this time it all needs to start with a different COMPLETE regimen. New GM, new HC and maybe even a new advisor that can help Ross with his team decisions.I would start trading players that have value and are/will be expensive like Hill, Ramsey, Chubb, Sieler, Holland and Phillips. I would keep Tua but will rest him the entire year, and next year will put him to take the starting job until a rookie can take it (I would draft that QB until 2026).Next year it would be about having an adequate OL. And having lots of young players competing for jobs all over the team. Let the new GM choose his coach and his new ST coach (did I have to clarify?).I don’t know if this time it will work, but I do believe that with the right GM and the right Coach that is the best way to contend. Even if it means sacrificing two more years.