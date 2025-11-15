The Champ PR Blitz Is On - Get Ready For Them To Roll It Back With Champ And McDaniel

Miami Dolphins interim GM Champ Kelly dives into 'opportunity' to build winner | Habib Talking from Madrid, Dolphins interim GM Champ Kelly outlines his vision for success, both on a team and personal level.

Dolphins interim GM Champ Kelly: How he views role, and insight on recent moves Miami Dolphins interim general manager Champ Kelly shared views on the opportunity in front of him, reveals how team operated at trade deadline.

All three of these articles out today:I do not believe in coincidences. I think the reporters are spoon fed these straight from the Miami Dolphins. It implies they have decided on Champ as the next GM, and the theoretical search is fake, it is just PR optics. They will tell us they scoured the known universe, and decided Champ was the best man for the job. Reality probably is nobody good wants to come here, and they already know it, because Ross just wants to run the place the same way with bandaids, and saddle the next GM with McDaniel as the head coach.The articles are paywalled, so you might not be able to read. But I can summarize. They don't really highlight Champ's bonafides to be the next GM, because they don't really exist. How can they, when the guy was previously at two organizations (Raiders, Bears) that imploded and drafted terribly, and did everything else wrong as well, and you also have no idea exactly what he did and what he was responsible for? The articles seem to focus more on his life story, which is nice and inspirational, and the fact that Champ seems to be a good guy too. Great, but this is the NFL, not the Red Cross. Here is an example of the types of things the articles focus on:Ladies and gentleman, welcome Champ as the new GM, and welcome McDaniel back as your head coach.Wash, rinse, repeat. Same owner, same decisions. Why would anybody be surprised?PS Dolphins PR is not so smart - when you push stuff on reporters such that the articles all come out on the same day, well it is kind of obvious. They do this crap all the time too if you pay attention. We will get hit with articles about a certain player or a certain something, by all of the major local publications at the same time, for no real apparent catalyst. In this case, the team is about to play a game in Madrid, Grier was fired two weeks ago, and all of the sudden we get the Champ media blitz. Yes, so obvious, and so JV!