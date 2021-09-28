 The Colts game is the season, period | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Colts game is the season, period

C

ChitownPhins28

Club Member
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
1,652
Reaction score
1,566
Age
50
Location
Aurora IL
Not only does the 'math' of it make it a must-win with a 99% guaranteed loss vs the Super Bowl champs pending, but the Colts are a measuring stick for where the Dolphins are. Colts are 80% Not Likely to be a playoff team, either. Unless Tennessee suffers many key injuries, they can win that division at 9-8. Colts Jags and Texans? Blecch.

Lose this game and there Needs to be a trading deadline fire sale.
 
C

ChitownPhins28

Club Member
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
1,652
Reaction score
1,566
Age
50
Location
Aurora IL
There's no way this team survives 1-4 cuz There's No Way they could go 9-3 in the remaining 12 games. Season is DEAD by week 5 if Dolphins dont win this Sunday.
Lose Sunday and we're truly staring down a 10-loss season or worse.
 
Third Eye

Third Eye

Scout Team
Club Member
Joined
May 20, 2007
Messages
3,116
Reaction score
1,779
Not really. Remember our goal is 11 wins. You need to get to 11 to ensure a playoff birth will happen.

I count 7 must win games that are completely winnable rest of way

Jets twice
Jags
Giants
Falcons
Texans
Panthers

That’s 8 wins. We need to get to 11.
Which means three more wins among

Vs Colts
Vs Pats
At Bills
At Bucs
At Saints
At Titans
Vs Ravens

If we lose any of the 7 must win games that just means we need an additional win from the 7 “other” games.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom