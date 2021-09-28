The Colts game is the season, period

ChitownPhins28
Club Member
- Joined
- Dec 9, 2019
- Messages
- 1,652
- Reaction score
- 1,566
- Age
- 50
- Location
- Aurora IL
Not only does the 'math' of it make it a must-win with a 99% guaranteed loss vs the Super Bowl champs pending, but the Colts are a measuring stick for where the Dolphins are. Colts are 80% Not Likely to be a playoff team, either. Unless Tennessee suffers many key injuries, they can win that division at 9-8. Colts Jags and Texans? Blecch.
Lose this game and there Needs to be a trading deadline fire sale.
