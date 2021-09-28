The Colts game is the season, period

Not really. Remember our goal is 11 wins. You need to get to 11 to ensure a playoff birth will happen.



I count 7 must win games that are completely winnable rest of way



Jets twice

Jags

Giants

Falcons

Texans

Panthers



That’s 8 wins. We need to get to 11.

Which means three more wins among



Vs Colts

Vs Pats

At Bills

At Bucs

At Saints

At Titans

Vs Ravens



If we lose any of the 7 must win games that just means we need an additional win from the 7 “other” games.