 The Competition for looks by our WRs now | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Competition for looks by our WRs now

C

ChitownPhins28

Club Member
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
1,519
Reaction score
1,414
Age
50
Location
Aurora IL
Should be insane.
With Fuller back and, possibly, Preston Williams in the mix, our guys will be fighting so hard for looks that opposing DBs will suffer.

If we have Waddle and Fuller on the field in the same play, opposing safeties are going to have to give up a lot of cushion or get embarrassed. Somebody's getting single coverage and 'have fun with that'.

How about a bunch formation with Waddle, Fuller and Wilson comin at ya.
Meanwhile, Gesicki vs a LB with no safety help...
 
Mach2

Mach2

Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
12,981
Reaction score
24,211
Age
57
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
ChitownPhins28 said:
Should be insane.
With Fuller back and, possibly, Preston Williams in the mix, our guys will be fighting so hard for looks that opposing DBs will suffer.

If we have Waddle and Fuller on the field in the same play, opposing safeties are going to have to give up a lot of cushion or get embarrassed. Somebody's getting single coverage and 'have fun with that'.

How about a bunch formation with Waddle, Fuller and Wilson comin at ya.
Meanwhile, Gesicki vs a LB with no safety help...
Click to expand...
I like the idea, both in theory and practice.

The only way it comes to fruition though, is if the Oline isn't Swiss cheese.
 
circumstances

circumstances

The key's in the fudge
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2006
Messages
15,544
Reaction score
26,181
ChitownPhins28 said:
Should be insane.
With Fuller back and, possibly, Preston Williams in the mix, our guys will be fighting so hard for looks that opposing DBs will suffer.

If we have Waddle and Fuller on the field in the same play, opposing safeties are going to have to give up a lot of cushion or get embarrassed. Somebody's getting single coverage and 'have fun with that'.

How about a bunch formation with Waddle, Fuller and Wilson comin at ya.
Meanwhile, Gesicki vs a LB with no safety help...
Click to expand...
DVP will have a monster year.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom