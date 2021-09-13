The Competition for looks by our WRs now

Should be insane.

With Fuller back and, possibly, Preston Williams in the mix, our guys will be fighting so hard for looks that opposing DBs will suffer.



If we have Waddle and Fuller on the field in the same play, opposing safeties are going to have to give up a lot of cushion or get embarrassed. Somebody's getting single coverage and 'have fun with that'.



How about a bunch formation with Waddle, Fuller and Wilson comin at ya.

Meanwhile, Gesicki vs a LB with no safety help...