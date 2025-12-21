The Confessional

Neptune
Two wrongs don’t make a right but three lefts do
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 5, 2020
- Messages
- 4,567
- Reaction score
- 22,266
- Location
- UK
This is where all the former Tua fan boys and girls, the McD is the Head Coach for the long term and Ross is a good set of hands to look after the team can come and request absolution for their sins.
Your beliefs were unfounded but that’s not your fault you were mislead so post on here and you will be instantly absolved, as long as you weren’t one of the posters who repeatedly and openly criticised the those who said otherwise. In which case you need to go and sit in naughty corner with your hands on your head, after which you to are absolved.
@MrChadRico will be along to grant you absolution
Your beliefs were unfounded but that’s not your fault you were mislead so post on here and you will be instantly absolved, as long as you weren’t one of the posters who repeatedly and openly criticised the those who said otherwise. In which case you need to go and sit in naughty corner with your hands on your head, after which you to are absolved.
@MrChadRico will be along to grant you absolution