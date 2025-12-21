 The Confessional | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Confessional

This is where all the former Tua fan boys and girls, the McD is the Head Coach for the long term and Ross is a good set of hands to look after the team can come and request absolution for their sins.
Your beliefs were unfounded but that’s not your fault you were mislead so post on here and you will be instantly absolved, as long as you weren’t one of the posters who repeatedly and openly criticised the those who said otherwise. In which case you need to go and sit in naughty corner with your hands on your head, after which you to are absolved.
@MrChadRico will be along to grant you absolution
 
Tua: Two years too late to move on from him. Been calling for it and do not need absolution.
McD: Want him as coach, like his offense, it's a winning system. Do not want him as an executive with roster building powers. Do not need absolution for that.
Ross: Worst sports owner in the country. Do not need absolution for that.
 
I was wrong about Tua/MM after the high water mark of the 2022-23 stretch, but this type of gloating over our team gearing up for yet another rebuild (the sixth in my lifetime as a fan) is pretty female coded and gay.
 
lol oh good it’s the dude who can’t be bothered to read **** trying to preach. Ignore.
 
Lmao. This is great. But I don't think those guys will admit to it. And they definitely won't take back all the garbage and insults they threw at all of us who were trying to tell them Tua sucks. But I'll be watching this thread with curiosity!
 
I remember when I wanted Payton for HC and there was one douche poster bagging on me how he was washed up and McD was gonna be this savior and how I don’t know anything about the game etc

Where is that scab now
 
You will damned for all eternity and sentenced to your post earthly existence to reside in purgatory (repeatedly watching this seasons Dolphins games) unless you admit your sin regarding McD.
Your continuing belief is a credit to you but will not prevent you from eternal damnation
 
Max Greenfield Comedy GIF by CBS
 
