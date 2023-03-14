The correct approach to free agency and obtaining players through trades.

Grier has concentrated his high-asset outlays upon the positions that are considered the key ones on the football field.



Hill WR

Chubb Edge

Armstead OLT

Ramsey CB



Before that...

Byron Jones CB

Ogbah DE/Edge

Howard CB



!st round picks

Tua QB

Jackson OT

Iggy CB

Waddle WR

Phillips Edge



Not all of these moves have worked, but the asset outlay is right where it should be going. Draft the key positions, sign the star players at key positions... and refrain from spending on cheap positions like ILB, RB, S, Interior Line.



This is why we've signed so many players to relatively cheap 2nd and third tier contracts. David Long? Right in that niche.

Roquan Smith? pass. Expensive RBs? Pass so far.



Grier plays salary cap football, and I'm interested to see how he reacts to being a GM now that the team has a legitimate shot to win. Will he continue to refrain from overpaying for positions of lesser import? For me, I want to see what he does with Sieler. I want to see what he does with Robert Hunt. I'm guessing that he'll either offer them a hometown discount type contract or let them walk.



So far... I've been nothing but happy with how he's assigned the money to the proper positions... I hope he keeps it up.