The Cost Of Doing Business?

It is early, but as it stands now:
-We have lost Xavien Howard (mixed opinions but as of right now we have no known quantity as #2 starting CB) and Ogbah (who cares)
-We are rumored to be parting ways with Wilkins, Robert Hunt and Connor Williams, with Armstead remaining (who will probably not practice and miss half the games)
-Not heard much about Van Ginkel, but with Phillips and Chubb injured, he is pretty important
Is it actually possible that we will end up blowing all of these guys off the roster?
Why is this happening?
Are people optimistic that we will be better next year? If so, what has to happen and are you confident the front office can pull it off?
To reiterate, yes I know it is early, but we have a show to do today!!!! Discuss.....
