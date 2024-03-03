 The Cost Of Doing Business? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Cost Of Doing Business?

It is early, but as it stands now:
-We have lost Xavien Howard (mixed opinions but as of right now we have no known quantity as #2 starting CB) and Ogbah (who cares)
-We are rumored to be parting ways with Wilkins, Robert Hunt and Connor Williams, with Armstead remaining (who will probably not practice and miss half the games)
-Not heard much about Van Ginkel, but with Phillips and Chubb injured, he is pretty important

Is it actually possible that we will end up blowing all of these guys off the roster?
Why is this happening?
Are people optimistic that we will be better next year? If so, what has to happen and are you confident the front office can pull it off?

To reiterate, yes I know it is early, but we have a show to do today!!!! Discuss.....
 
This is what happens when you build a deep, talented NFL roster.

You have to get used to seeing guys leave for bigger paydays.

It has been a long time since Dolphin fans had to deal with this aspect of the Salary Cap Era.

I am disappointed Miami wasn't able to tie up Wilkins a year ago but obviously he has a bigger number in mind than Miami can justify.

He will be hard to replace on the field and in the locker room.

The team who overpays him will likely regret it in a few years when his Cap # starts to climb and we will see his name in stories about getting released or taking a pay cut.
 
Yeah I’m sure this information can’t be discerned from so many other current discussions

But anyways, yet another sky is falling post… but its just now the nfl is for every single team. Free agents move on. Players get old / skills fade / paid too much and need to be cut from the team to help resign all the other people youre fretting about, or other free agents

what exactly were you hoping to learn from this thread? “Why is this happening?” Everyone hates McDaniel and has no faith the team can improve and players want out “ ??

“Does anyone think will be better?”

Why not? We haven’t even began the off-season yet for crying out loud! Just being a more healthy team would go a long ways
 
Travis34 said:
Yeah I’m sure this information can’t be discerned from so many other current discussions

But anyways, yet another sky is falling post… but its just now the nfl is for every single team. Free agents move on. Players get old / skills fade / paid too much and need to be cut from the team to help resign all the other people youre fretting about, or other free agents

what exactly were you hoping to learn from this thread? “Why is this happening?” Everyone hates McDaniel and has no faith the team can improve and players want out “ ??

“Does anyone think will be better?”

Why not? We haven’t even began the off-season yet for crying out loud! Just being a more healthy team would go a long ways
so you agree we are going to lose all of these players? interesting. i don't. i cannot imagine all of them being let go, that would be idiotic. i was hoping someone might have an inkling as to how we could keep some of them. interesting that since you seem to agree we are losing all of these players, you did not mention the specific reason as to why this might be happening? anyway, i guess it is your opinion that you are fine with all these players being let go, and you still think we will be better next year? if that is the case, am curious as to why you think we will be better next year? to the degree fewer injuries is part of the answer, i would say injuries are hard to predict (tua could easily get hurt) and it is unclear when our own injured guys (chubb and phillips) will return and what capacity they will play at?
 
Nothing but a wait and see with the draft and all . Plenty of time for surprises good and bad
Hey we got the usfl to tide us over
 
jimthefin said:
This is what happens when you build a deep, talented NFL roster.

You have to get used to seeing guys leave for bigger paydays.

It has been a long time since Dolphin fans had to deal with this aspect of the Salary Cap Era.

I am disappointed Miami wasn't able to tie up Wilkins a year ago but obviously he has a bigger number in mind than Miami can justify.

He will be hard to replace on the field and in the locker room.

The team who overpays him will likely regret it in a few years when his Cap # starts to climb and we will see his name in stories about getting released or taking a pay cut.
Couldn't have said it better. You don't have this problem if you don't draft well.

I'm still hopeful on Wilkins, but he's going to get a significant salary somewhere.

Not as concerned about Hunt and Williams. They are obviously good players, but I feel easier to replace than Wilkins.

Definitely concerned about the pass rush, especially early season. We'll have to see how everything unfolds.
 
To early to really evaluate the future. IMO we are beginning to see movement but truthfully have little to no clue at this time to say much. Who's really going out the door, we don't know.
Only one I'd have a problem with is Hunt but also see potential upgrades with additional $ to acquire some quality vets and draftees to make it OK. My fear is this continuation of OL neglect.

See a tremendous opportunity to even get better IF the right decisions are made. Point is we have the capability to improve significantly by yes, release of some damn good players....

Just fear this organizations lack of OL importance and awareness, which has turned into an annual thing for me and truthfully not getting into it again (its been a waste of time IMO). I said last year, here in FH that this screwy view of our OL development could ruin our year even with all the quality upgrades...

But there's plenty of room for excitement depending on wisdom of GM, HC and organization. We have to wait and see a bit longer to evaluate a judgement.
 
Fred Bear said:
Could be some diamonds in the rough on there.
The usfl that is
A good amount of quality Diamonds are being put in the available dept. Its now up to the gem specialist to show his skill and insight. You know clean off that magnifying glass so to speak
 
