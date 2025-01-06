 The cost to trade or cut Tyreek | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Cutting Hill outright is not feasible for Miami unless he gives up his guaranteed salary. The cost to cut Hill would be $55.95 million on the salary cap if Hill was a straight release. They could opt for a post June 1 cut but the dead money next year would be either $40.4 million if they did not exercise the option or $27.7 million if they did. Exercising the option would reduce the ability for Miami to offset that guarantee when Hill signed elsewhere.
 
Trading Hill would be reasonable as the dead money is just $28.3 million, which is about his current cap number. If they waited until the summer to execute a trade the number would drop to only having to account for $15.9 million in 2025 and the rest of it in 2026. That might give the Dolphins whatever cap room they need to function for the 2025 year since they have a bad salary cap situation where they project to be around $11 million over the salary cap.
 
I think cooler heads will prevail here. Tyreek isn’t going to be a hot commodity on the trade market, and next year is going to be make or break for McDaniel and Grier. Dealing Tyreek would make the team worse.
 
He’ll be back next year.
doubtful season 3 GIF by A&E
 
He shouldn't have restructured if he had any inkling that he might feel this way. Is there a way for him to rework the contract to take less money at this point in order for him to be traded?
 
