The craziest thing about that win is that the Bills had the perfect game plan.

You know its interesting to me.



Much focus us placed on the Bills missed opportunities.



Xavier Howard dropped a pick 6 right at half

R. Jones dropped a pick 6

Howard dropped an INT in the end zone. There's no "butt punt" if Howard hangs on.



If Buffalo flawlessly played offense they would have kicked the FG on 4th and goal. They wouldn't have tried to get cute before the half.



2 weeks in a row, teams go for it on 4th and goal on the 1 yard line.



If these coaches weren't so arrogant, they kick the FGS and are both 3-0 and Miami is 1-2.



They didn't, hopefully they don't learn.



I would also add. Did Buffalo play a perfect offensive game plan?



Or did Miami play a perfect bend but don't break defensive gameplan.



Miami reminded me of those annoying NE defenses that would give up long drive after long drive but end up only giving up FGS or a turnover.