The craziest thing about that win is that the Bills had the perfect game plan.

DolphinDaddy

They knew their defense was depleted, and thus the strategy was to eliminate our offense by keeping them off the field.

They played conservative offensively and just tried to pick up first downs and run clock. They did this flawlessly and should have won by 2 scores, but our defense came in clutch on some third downs and Tua connected to Waddle on 3rd and 22. What a game.
 
GRYPHONK

You know its interesting to me.

Much focus us placed on the Bills missed opportunities.

Xavier Howard dropped a pick 6 right at half
R. Jones dropped a pick 6
Howard dropped an INT in the end zone. There's no "butt punt" if Howard hangs on.

If Buffalo flawlessly played offense they would have kicked the FG on 4th and goal. They wouldn't have tried to get cute before the half.

2 weeks in a row, teams go for it on 4th and goal on the 1 yard line.

If these coaches weren't so arrogant, they kick the FGS and are both 3-0 and Miami is 1-2.

They didn't, hopefully they don't learn.

I would also add. Did Buffalo play a perfect offensive game plan?

Or did Miami play a perfect bend but don't break defensive gameplan.

Miami reminded me of those annoying NE defenses that would give up long drive after long drive but end up only giving up FGS or a turnover.
 
claytonduper

Their gameplan is what we should have done offensively. The Bills held the ball and controlled the clock. If only the Dolphins offense were to control the clock the Bills defense would have melted in the 2nd half. We were outplayed in most facets of the game but made the pivotal defensive stops and timely offensive plays. This is a huge win. We have a legitimate chance for the AFC East title, something 3 weeks ago no one ever considered.
 
Fins1971

Reminds me of game where we lost to Peyton Manning on Monday night football. We controlled clock for 40 minutes but Manning made the play at end to win it despite limited opportunitities.
 
