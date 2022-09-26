The craziest thing about that win is that the Bills had the perfect game plan.

DolphinDaddy
Active Roster
- Joined
- Apr 1, 2022
- Messages
- 100
- Reaction score
- 431
- Age
- 27
- Location
- Alabama
They knew their defense was depleted, and thus the strategy was to eliminate our offense by keeping them off the field.
They played conservative offensively and just tried to pick up first downs and run clock. They did this flawlessly and should have won by 2 scores, but our defense came in clutch on some third downs and Tua connected to Waddle on 3rd and 22. What a game.
They played conservative offensively and just tried to pick up first downs and run clock. They did this flawlessly and should have won by 2 scores, but our defense came in clutch on some third downs and Tua connected to Waddle on 3rd and 22. What a game.
Last edited: