The Creative Thread ~ Post Your Week 6 Dolphins Videos & Memes Here!

I've noticed that a lot of the fans here like to create their own videos and memes, so I have joined in by making this video of Raheem Mostert's 2nd touchdown which featured the team dancing after he scored.
If you've taken the time to create something, or even to have found something about our victories this season, post them here. I hope you like mine. It involved some heavy editing, especially with getting Trent Greene's voice out of the picture.
