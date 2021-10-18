The Day after London Bridge Falling Down

Spoiler: Pictures from the day

Having attended the game yesterday, I wanted to share a few pictures from the day and some thoughts on the (lack of?) performance. I figured I would wait 'til today, both to avoid the inevitable meltdown on here, and to calm down myself. I have to admit, it was a day that has left me with mixed feelings. It was an amazing experience to finally see the Dolphins live after following them for so long. The Fins UK meet-up was superb, and the pub was heaving by 10:30am. It was great to have a day out with friends and many Dolphins fans from around the world. But it also left the gutting feeling of yet another loss, this time seen in person, and the future of the franchise up in the air.The INT from Tua was beyond poor, and the decision to throw when he had a chance to slide with nobody near him was extremely odd, but for all of the problems we currently have at the present moment, Tua is the least of them. His overall game was much improved IMO, and I believe he showed why, for at least now, he deserves to be our QB. Unsurprisingly he seems to connect well with Waddle, but Gesicki and Tua look as if they have great chemistry. One player I was surprised by though was Gaskin. From the first minute he simply just didn't look interested, and this didn't improve with the lack of runs and dropped catches. I have been high on him since last season, but this didn't just look like an off day, it looked like poor attitude.We should have killed the game off in the first half, and I'm not sure that is even up for discussion, but we end it clinging on. I suppose it is probably fitting that my first live Dolphins game is one in which they play the typical Miami Dolphins game...Despite yesterday, and perhaps it has even strengthened the feeling, it will always be Fins Up. Next stop is seeing the Dolphins in Miami.