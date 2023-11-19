The difference between now and then

It's the type of game we've seen a number of times in the last 20 years as Dolphins fans. A game where we were favored, over a team we should beat on paper, with pretty big playoff implications on the line. Going against a team that most fans and pundents around the league had written off for the season, who's quietly been playing good football, being the underdog two weeks in a row and coming out victorious anyway. It's the type of game, historically the Dolphins lose.



It's the type of game, that inevitably starts the Dolphins annual late season collapse. The game where all the haters like Chris Simms come out and say; "See I told you they were frauds, they can't play defense, Tua can't do it, McDaniels looks like he traffics blow on his off days with those gold rimmed glasses he wears." Blah, Blah, Blah. We've seen it all a dozen times before.



A game where we come out and inevitably fall behind early due to a turnover. Lose a key starter to a big injury, turn the ball over a ton, make a bunch of penalties, miss key field goals, miss on the late; game changing turnover opportunity and ultimately lose the game. Except we didn't lose and we didn't lose a key starter to a big injury. Something feels..... different.



Today was a turning point for this franchise. We don't win games like this one, historically speaking. Do you know who does win games like this one? Good teams do, thats who. Damn Good teams win games like this one. We're a Damn Good Team!