The Dilemma

Win or Lose?

  • Win to reach playoffs, where then anything is possible.

    Votes: 10 66.7%

  • Lose for new coaches, better QB, & better draft positions.

    Votes: 3 20.0%

  • Don't care either way.

    Votes: 2 13.3%
  • Total voters
    15
We as fans have a little predicament, one where I know many know 100% which side they're on, but though nobody wants to believe it, that decision as fans is becoming more and more apparent to be coming.

Miami with 4 wins are barely a top 10 drafting team, but are all of a sudden within 2 games of reaching the playoffs.

Miami's next 2 games are very to somewhat winnable, and of the next 6 games 3 can be considered winnable (Saints,@ Jets, Bengals), and 3 that will be a challenge (@Steelers, Bucs, @Patriots).

My question would you root for the team to lose, so as to get that higher draft pick, get that new possible HC, GM, QB, or do you root Miami get back into the playoffs picture and actually reaches it.

Those of you that even in the wins, say that McD has been clueless in many of the decisions he has made, Weaver has proven that he still might not have an answer to creating a consistent Defense, and Tua has shown to be at best OK this season, so losing out forces all of them to be replaced. What do you choose, and opinion of the position Miami is in, I admit, I am curious...
 
To me, you don’t “root” for losses until you’re eliminated from playoff contention. The ultimate goal of every season is to win the Super Bowl. Once that is no longer possible, losing is better for your team next year.

Tomorrow isn’t guaranteed for any of us, so I choose to root for today.
 
I have zero faith that the house will be cleaned under any scenario. So, at this point, I don’t care. We won’t lose enough to get a top-5 pick. And we won’t win enough to make the playoffs.

If we are going to win, I’d rather see something a bit more interesting than yesterday. That was painful to watch. The only thing worth discussing after a game like that is….what the hell was McDaniel thinking?
 
Win, because losing probably happens anyway. On Sundays (or Thursday, Saturday, or Monday), I want to watch successful, competent football
 
I always root for Miami to win. High draft picks don't guarantee success. Philadelphia and Baltimore are usually sitting at the end of the round, but almost always seem to get it right.
 
