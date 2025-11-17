The Dilemma

tay0365
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- May 18, 2004
- Messages
- 24,028
- Reaction score
- 31,054
- Location
- NJ
We as fans have a little predicament, one where I know many know 100% which side they're on, but though nobody wants to believe it, that decision as fans is becoming more and more apparent to be coming.
Miami with 4 wins are barely a top 10 drafting team, but are all of a sudden within 2 games of reaching the playoffs.
Miami's next 2 games are very to somewhat winnable, and of the next 6 games 3 can be considered winnable (Saints,@ Jets, Bengals), and 3 that will be a challenge (@Steelers, Bucs, @Patriots).
My question would you root for the team to lose, so as to get that higher draft pick, get that new possible HC, GM, QB, or do you root Miami get back into the playoffs picture and actually reaches it.
Those of you that even in the wins, say that McD has been clueless in many of the decisions he has made, Weaver has proven that he still might not have an answer to creating a consistent Defense, and Tua has shown to be at best OK this season, so losing out forces all of them to be replaced. What do you choose, and opinion of the position Miami is in, I admit, I am curious...
Miami with 4 wins are barely a top 10 drafting team, but are all of a sudden within 2 games of reaching the playoffs.
Miami's next 2 games are very to somewhat winnable, and of the next 6 games 3 can be considered winnable (Saints,@ Jets, Bengals), and 3 that will be a challenge (@Steelers, Bucs, @Patriots).
My question would you root for the team to lose, so as to get that higher draft pick, get that new possible HC, GM, QB, or do you root Miami get back into the playoffs picture and actually reaches it.
Those of you that even in the wins, say that McD has been clueless in many of the decisions he has made, Weaver has proven that he still might not have an answer to creating a consistent Defense, and Tua has shown to be at best OK this season, so losing out forces all of them to be replaced. What do you choose, and opinion of the position Miami is in, I admit, I am curious...