The Dolphin Backup Qb situation.

Thought I'd start a convo on this, I know we've been talking about it a lot.

personally there are some strange factors going on like White/skylar skillset relative to our system doesn't seem like a fit.

I do think there is some value in continuity and not disrupting the room right now and letting the best man keep the job, but i'm not sure you can continue to avoid it either with just poor play by both.

So i've been looking at a lot of preseason action, my preference was to take the florida state kid in this yearss draft however, I think there might be a situation in LA to keep an eye on.

of course you have stafford and Jimmy G, Jimmy is suspended for the first 2 games but they also have stetson bennet.

just throwin a name out there

now he's been learning our system for two years now even though he had to take a hiatus last year, and he just doesn't strike me as someone who's gonna want to sit on a practice squad.

my question is let's say the rams try and stash him on the practice squad, can't a team swoop him up if they do?
 
I am not confident in either of them to be honest.

White has not been good in a Dolphin uniform and Skylar is just not good enough to be the backup.

I would welcome bringing in a Vet with legit experience to back up Tua and I would seriously consider drafting a QB next year if I could find one with a Tua like skill set in terms of quick release, accuracy and processing.

I would Draft one pretty early too, not 1st round, but 2nd round would be on the table for the right guy.
 
Falcons Hoping To Trade QB Taylor Heinicke?

The Falcons invested heavily in the quarterback position this offseason. As a result, the team may be shopping their lone …
The Falcons invested heavily in the quarterback position this offseason. As a result, the team may be shopping their lone holdover at the position. As Josh Kendall of The Athletic writes, the Falcons staff is “behaving like it would prefer to get some trade value for Taylor Heinicke” vs. keeping him around as a QB3.


JamesWsenior said:
Heicke? He looked worse that Sky and White combined. Were you out getting beers with Cullin and missed it? 😆
Brother I am just putting out there who is available and has starter experience. You can roll with who we have or look at possibilities now as they will have to come in and learn the playbook. :ffic:
 
The question is does the team see this as an opportunity to get better or do they status quo? Both have been here enough that one of them should be somewhat excelling in the offense. I know they were playing without the starters, but had they played would they have put them in harms way? :ffic:
 
