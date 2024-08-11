The Dolphin Backup Qb situation.

Thought I'd start a convo on this, I know we've been talking about it a lot.



personally there are some strange factors going on like White/skylar skillset relative to our system doesn't seem like a fit.



I do think there is some value in continuity and not disrupting the room right now and letting the best man keep the job, but i'm not sure you can continue to avoid it either with just poor play by both.



So i've been looking at a lot of preseason action, my preference was to take the florida state kid in this yearss draft however, I think there might be a situation in LA to keep an eye on.



of course you have stafford and Jimmy G, Jimmy is suspended for the first 2 games but they also have stetson bennet.



just throwin a name out there



now he's been learning our system for two years now even though he had to take a hiatus last year, and he just doesn't strike me as someone who's gonna want to sit on a practice squad.



my question is let's say the rams try and stash him on the practice squad, can't a team swoop him up if they do?