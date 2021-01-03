The Dolphins 2021 Season begins NOW!

The 2020 season is over.



1) We did much better then most posters thought we would.

2) Our newly drafted players are shaping up across the board.

3) Most of our FA's were solid investments.

4) Our coaching staff seems more effective than last year.

5) The Front Office has set us up for another large draft with multiple high picks.

6) The Front office has kept us out of the "Cap Hell" many teams will be dealing with in 2021.



The 2021 season is truly starting for us. I wont let our missing the playoffs shadow our future for 2021.



1) I anticipate we will make the same level of improvements in the teams players as we did in 2020 over 2019.

2) I feel we don't have nearly as many holes to fill on this team.

3) Because we have fewer holes, a lot of our drafting effort will be in developing depth with some potential upgrades in a few key positions.

4) I believe we will bring in fewer vets via free agency because our existing core of players and the arrival of our new draftees will dramatically reduce the need for help from Veteran Free Agents.

5) I anticipate the Front Office will create more draft selections before the draft comes around.

6) I fully expect the Front Office to continue keeping us out of "cap Hell".

7) I anticipate we will be getting some different coaches to replace those that get poached from us or can be improved upon by the availability of coaches abandoned by their teams this year.



I'm really looking foreword to 2021.