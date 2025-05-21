The Dolphins 2022 draft regrade

mwestberry
Regrading 2022 NFL Draft: Chiefs, Packers' classes look even greater; Commanders' high mark plummets to 'F'
Pete Prisco revisits his draft grades from three years back
www.cbssports.com
"This is the draft in which they traded three picks from this draft -- a first, second and fourth -- to get Tyreek Hill from the Chiefs. They had just four picks in this draft -- and none are starters."
This subject has been bitched about plenty of times here, but I thought it was interesting from a "how do other teams do"? in a typical draft?
The Vikings, for example, dropped to an F ... new GM, 1st draft ... a train wreck.
Weren't they 14-3 last season?
The point is there are teams that screw up royally and bounce back quickly.
We blew it in 2022 with the trade for Hill in retrospect because of the price vs. consistent value to the team.
And the distraction he is consistent with isn't with the defenders; it is off the field.
My hope is that this past draft gets a regrade of A+ after 3 years.
My dread is that the team lacks the leadership to get it done.