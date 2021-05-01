The Dolphins added playmakers... 4 of them.

Waddle and Long are obviously offensive weapons... maybe not the ones that YOU wanted, but they were the ones that Flores wanted.



But it goes deeper than that.



Phillips, if healthy, is considered by many to be the best defensive player in the draft and will put up a large number of sacks, QB hits, and pressure... in other words, making plays.

Holland generated 9 turnovers in only 2 years of play (27 games). He did this as a freshman and sophomore, another prodigy pick by Grier/Flores. Again... playmaker.



Only Eichenberg is a non-playmaker, and his job is to protect our biggest investment.



I think that those of you who are bemoaning these players would take a step back, you might see that the approach was within the parameters of what you were looking for, and maybe... just maybe... you've gotten overly attached to certain players and lost sight of what the goal was... namely, to find playmakers who fit Flores's vision.



Coach Flores obviously wanted THESE players, not the ones that some of the fans here were jonesing over. Our guys immediately ran to the podium several times, obviously getting the EXACT player they wanted in that spot. The narratives that 'we got sniped by team x for the player we wanted'... are fanciful, at best. Other teams took players that YOU wanted, not Grier, not Flores, and not our staff.



Take some time, have a beer... and then wait a season or two... and we'll see who was right.