The Dolphins added playmakers... 4 of them.

Waddle and Long are obviously offensive weapons... maybe not the ones that YOU wanted, but they were the ones that Flores wanted.

But it goes deeper than that.

Phillips, if healthy, is considered by many to be the best defensive player in the draft and will put up a large number of sacks, QB hits, and pressure... in other words, making plays.
Holland generated 9 turnovers in only 2 years of play (27 games). He did this as a freshman and sophomore, another prodigy pick by Grier/Flores. Again... playmaker.

Only Eichenberg is a non-playmaker, and his job is to protect our biggest investment.

I think that those of you who are bemoaning these players would take a step back, you might see that the approach was within the parameters of what you were looking for, and maybe... just maybe... you've gotten overly attached to certain players and lost sight of what the goal was... namely, to find playmakers who fit Flores's vision.

Coach Flores obviously wanted THESE players, not the ones that some of the fans here were jonesing over. Our guys immediately ran to the podium several times, obviously getting the EXACT player they wanted in that spot. The narratives that 'we got sniped by team x for the player we wanted'... are fanciful, at best. Other teams took players that YOU wanted, not Grier, not Flores, and not our staff.

Take some time, have a beer... and then wait a season or two... and we'll see who was right.
 
Well said
 
Good post man. Bht majority of the time you do. And I completely agree that we have to wait about 2 years to see what we really have in this draft. But people are so damn impatient and they want results now or they think they know for sure if a player will fail or succeed.

We can come up with so many example where home run picks in the draft became busts in a couple of year. And we can come up with examples of who the hell did they just pick guys who become really good.

My thing is we won 10 games last year. 10 with an ok roster. People need to stop jumping off a damn bridge all the time. Plus how many lives these cats have. Only so many bridges you can jump off of.
 
So holland has 4.5 turnovers in 13.5 games per year. Thats about 1 turn over ever 4 games? Is that good?
 
It's sort of a bar room mentality at most sports boards... guys come in to drink, and to bitch about their wives, or their jobs, or whatever...

It's easier to complain, and it feels good to tell everyone that if you were in charge, everything would be better.

But in this case, I think we did pretty much exactly what most thought we would in terms of the positions taken, we just didn't take the specific players that these guys wanted. We did, however, take the positions that almost everyone thought we had on our board-- two pass catchers, a pass rusher, and a starting Right Tackle.

Myself, I would have rather had a different pass rusher, and the Tight End pick surprised me, but I accept that Marvin Allen, Chris Grier, and Brian Flores know more about these things than I do. They watch more film, interview these guys, look at their X rays... I'm not going to sit here and try to scream into the void that I'm smarter than they are.

I'll give this class at least two years before I play the 'I told you so' card.
 
And then fans get super excited when the Dolphins draft the Curtis Weaver‘s of the world in the fifth round because they saw some mock draft from January pegging him as a late first round pick. He fell for a reason, it was fools gold to think he was some sort of steal.
 
Well... 9 Turnovers in 27 games is 1:3, so your math is a bit shoddy, but if he can do that in the NFL... that would be 5-6 INTs per year, which would be damned good... and he returns punts too, so there's that.

...and he did this as a two year player... as a true freshman and true sophomore, so he's growing.

But this thread isn't really about specific players, indeed... it is about people throwing tantrums because we didn't take specific players that they, personally, wanted.
 
