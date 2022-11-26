The Dolphins are causing fear in potential playoff opponents.........

NYC#1finsfan
2022 NFL Playoffs: Why nobody wants to play the Miami Dolphins or San Francisco 49ers | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF
The NFL is still focused on the potential playoff showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, or whether anybody can topple the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC, but the two teams nobody wants to play in January are the Miami Dolphins and the San Francisco 49ers.
