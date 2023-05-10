 The Dolphins are Going to...GERMANY? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Dolphins are Going to...GERMANY?

Michael Scott said:
this better not be some 9am Sunday morning shit
Better than playing in Kc I suppose. I believe we get a bye week the week after as well.
 
I honestly don't mind the 9am games, being on the east coast. Sunday/Monday night is what I hate, have to choose between being cognizant for work the next day and watching the game.
 
vagrantprodigy said:
I honestly don't mind the 9am games, being on the east coast. Sunday/Monday night is what I hate, have to choose between being cognizant for work the next day and watching the game.
I love a brunch game. Should have one each week instead of 8-11 games all at 1 E.
 
bigfoot said:
They avoid Arrowhead that's great.
I agree man! But as a fan of the nfl I would have liked to see Reek go back to Arrowhead man! But as a dolphin fan I guess this is better than dealing with the Arrowhead crowd!
 
