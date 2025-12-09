 The Dolphins are officially ELIMINATED from the Playoffs | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Dolphins are officially ELIMINATED from the Playoffs

MrChadRico

MrChadRico

Active Roster
Joined
Aug 18, 2018
Messages
15,413
Reaction score
35,082
Age
41
Location
Kansas
1000017540.jpg

Let's say we get to 10-7, its delusional, but lets say we do. 99.9% of the AI simulations have us still missing the playoffs. Were not just a game behind, we dont come close to controlling our own destiny and with the Chargers beating the Eagles last night any delusion that the Dolphins can "sneak" into the playoffs went out the window.

Were currently in 11ts place, behind KC who according to NFL.com is ahead of us in the race. Were going to go team by team and breakdown how ridiculous any more playoff talk is right now.

The Chiefs play the Chargers, Titans, Broncos and Raiders. I doubt the Cheifs beat the Chargers or Broncos so the Chiefs are out.

Well go to the 6th seed Chargers next bc I just gave them the win over KC, after beating Phi last night they will get to 10 wins. They also play the Cowboys who are struggling. Hou & Denver in week 18 who might be resting their starters having clinched the AFC west. The Chargers are in the playoffs.

Lets say Houstons #1 defense beats the chargers, giving the Texans another win, taking them to 9 wins with remaining games against the Cardnials, Raiders and Colts. They only need to win one of those to clinch a spot over us. And they will most definitely beat the Raiders so thats two playoff spots clinched, the Texans will be in the playoffs.

A 3rd playoff spot will also be clinched by default becuase we needed the Chargers to lose out. This being the AFC West Broncos. So thats 3 spots clinched. Denver is making the playoffs.

On to the #9 team the Ravens, also ahead of us. The Ravens play the Bengals, Pats, Packers and Steelers. We need them to lose at least one game and they could lose all of these games quite frankly, so Baltimore is out unless they somehow catch Pit for the AFC North division crown.

Lets say the Ravens lose to Pittsburgh, that gives Pittsburgh the #4 seed by default bc they will win the AFC North. So thats now 4 spots taken.

We are already too far behind NE, them having 11 wins. So there goes another spot. Were now at 5 playoff teams, only 2 spots remaining.

The current #3 seed Jaguars have 9 wins already so they will need to lose out for us to catch them and even if they do, the Colts or Hou will win the AFC south. The Jags also play the Jets and the Titans... they will win one of those games so that now takes us to 6 teams locked in ahead of us, only one spot left. They also play the Broncos and the Colts.

Lets talk about the Colts, they are the #8 seed with 8 wins and looking doomed, working out Phillip Rivers to try to save their season. We need them to lose 3 of the following games to leap frog them. 9ers, Jags, Seahawks and Texans. They proabably will lose two of those, maybe they lose 3 or even all 4 now that Jones is injured, the Colts postseason hopes are in serious jeopardy..... but guess what? We still havnt talked about....

The #5 seed Buffalo Bills with 9 wins already. They will have to lose every game for us to pass them. And the Bills?... well they still have the Clevland Browns and the NY Jets on their scheudle. Winning just one of those games knocks this delusion of the Dolphins playoffs directly into the dirt.

Any further dialog about the Dolphins making the playoffs is ignoring the obvious. This season is over. Tua should be benched immediately and the Dolphins should see what they have in the backup QBs.

mood GIF
 
If we beat Pittsburgh, we are 3.5 point underdogs btw, we will have a 1% chance of making the playoffs. So looks like an 8-9 season after 2-2 getting embarrassed in the cold weather games at Pitt and NE and edging Cinci and TB at home in meaningless wins that push us down the draft. So the best thing to root for is 0-4 the rest of the way without injuries or lopsided losses because I want to give McD another chance.
 
MrChadRico said:
View attachment 199344

Let's say we get to 10-7, its delusional, but lets say we do. 99.9% of the AI simulations have us still missing the playoffs. Were not just a game behind, we dont come close to controlling our own destiny and with the Chargers beating the Eagles last night any delusion that the Dolphins can "sneak" into the playoffs went out the window.

Were currently in 11ts place, behind KC who according to NFL.com is ahead of us in the race. Were going to go team by team and breakdown how ridiculous any more playoff talk is right now.

The Chiefs play the Chargers, Titans, Broncos and Raiders. I doubt the Cheifs beat the Chargers or Broncos so the Chiefs are out.

Well go to the 6th seed Chargers next bc I just gave them the win over KC, after beating Phi last night they will get to 10 wins. They also play the Cowboys who are struggling. Hou & Denver in week 18 who might be resting their starters having clinched the AFC west. The Chargers are in the playoffs.

Lets say Houstons #1 defense beats the chargers, giving the Texans another win, taking them to 9 wins with remaining games against the Cardnials, Raiders and Colts. They only need to win one of those to clinch a spot over us. And they will most definitely beat the Raiders so thats two playoff spots clinched, the Texans will be in the playoffs.

A 3rd playoff spot will also be clinched by default becuase we needed the Chargers to lose out. This being the AFC West Broncos. So thats 3 spots clinched. Denver is making the playoffs.

On to the #9 team the Ravens, also ahead of us. The Ravens play the Bengals, Pats, Packers and Steelers. We need them to lose at least one game and they could lose all of these games quite frankly, so Baltimore is out unless they somehow catch Pit for the AFC North division crown.

Lets say the Ravens lose to Pittsburgh, that gives Pittsburgh the #4 seed by default bc they will win the AFC North. So thats now 4 spots taken.

We are already too far behind NE, them having 11 wins. So there goes another spot. Were now at 5 playoff teams, only 2 spots remaining.

The current #3 seed Jaguars have 9 wins already so they will need to lose out for us to catch them and even if they do, the Colts or Hou will win the AFC south. The Jags also play the Jets and the Titans... they will win one of those games so that now takes us to 6 teams locked in ahead of us, only one spot left. They also play the Broncos and the Colts.

Lets talk about the Colts, they are the #8 seed with 8 wins and looking doomed, working out Phillip Rivers to try to save their season. We need them to lose 3 of the following games to leap frog them. 9ers, Jags, Seahawks and Texans. They proabably will lose two of those, maybe they lose 3 or even all 4 now that Jones is injured, the Colts postseason hopes are in serious jeopardy..... but guess what? We still havnt talked about....

The #5 seed Buffalo Bills with 9 wins already. They will have to lose every game for us to pass them. And the Bills?... well they still have the Clevland Browns and the NY Jets on their scheudle. Winning just one of those games knocks this delusion of the Dolphins playoffs directly into the dirt.

Any further dialog about the Dolphins making the playoffs is ignoring the obvious. This season is over. Tua should be benched immediately and the Dolphins should see what they have in the backup QBs.

mood GIF
Click to expand...
Appreciate the specifics, but I don't think rational ppl believed making the postseason was even remotely realistic for over a month now.

As far as benching Tua, I guess it depends on one's perspective, and the only perspectives that really matter are those of the HC and owner.

McD isn't going to do it voluntarily if he thinks his job is still in jeopardy. Ross isn't going to force it if he has not conclusively decided on McD.

Your premise makes sense in a vacuum of a fan's perspective. Not sure it makes sense from the organizational POV.
 
Mach2 said:
Appreciate the specifics, but I don't think rational ppl believed making the postseason was even remotely realistic for over a month now.

As far as benching Tua, I guess it depends on one's perspective, and the only perspectives that really matter are those of the HC and owner.

McD isn't going to do it voluntarily if he thinks his job is still in jeopardy. Ross isn't going to force it if he has not conclusively decided on McD.

Your premise makes sense in a vacuum of a fan's perspective. Not sure it makes sense from the organizational POV.
Click to expand...
Exactly. McDaniel is fighting for his job as are all the staff. They aren't going to throw a rookie QB out there to "see what they have got" because fans want that. They are going to play the guys they think gives them the best chance to win and currently that is Tua, warts and all. Guys playing will likely have performance bonuses in their contracts so they also want the best chance to win/gain stats etc.

This whole "I hope we lose so we can see what we have in a backup QB" is just pure fan fantasy and gives them something else to rage over when it doesn't happen.
 
It would be the most Dolphins thing ever to finish the season 10-7 on a 9 game winning streak and miss the playoffs.

Didn’t we finish something like 8-1 in 2021 and miss out?

Nonetheless, I wouldn’t bet on 10-7. The cupcake portion of the schedule is behind us. @Pittsburgh on prime time in 17 degree weather/snow, Bengals, Bucs, and @NE…… very unlikely. I’d say 6-11 or 7-10 is a lot more likely than 10-7 or 9-8. But who knows. We shall see.
 
THe thing is, that most of us that still enjoy the fact that we are now winning and are officially "in the hunt", know that the realistic possibility of everything going right isnt going to happen. Like when the guys at work sit around and talk football, it is one of those things if they bring up my fins, "Been looking good, prob aint making playoffs, but hey, we still have around a 1% chance". To me that more enjoyable than saying "yeah we were one of the first to be eliminated, **** yeah! we getting us a top 5 draft pick even though we dont know who are GM is going to be yet"

I'll never fault the fans that wont us to lose out at this point to try to salvage some type of a top 8 draft pick. Hey that makes you more optimistic for the future. Thats awesome, doesnt make you less of a fan. Me, I'm a realist, who knows if I'll even be alive before the next game, let me enjoy my wins in the present while I'm here. If we wind up picking 16th instead of 8th, screw it, draft is a crap shoot anyways. let me have me 4 more weekends of being happy and enjoying the team
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom