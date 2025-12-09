The Dolphins are officially ELIMINATED from the Playoffs

Let's say we get to 10-7, its delusional, but lets say we do. 99.9% of the AI simulations have us still missing the playoffs. Were not just a game behind, we dont come close to controlling our own destiny and with the Chargers beating the Eagles last night any delusion that the Dolphins can "sneak" into the playoffs went out the window.Were currently in 11ts place, behind KC who according to NFL.com is ahead of us in the race. Were going to go team by team and breakdown how ridiculous any more playoff talk is right now.The Chiefs play the Chargers, Titans, Broncos and Raiders. I doubt the Cheifs beat the Chargers or Broncos so the Chiefs are out.Well go to the 6th seed Chargers next bc I just gave them the win over KC, after beating Phi last night they will get to 10 wins. They also play the Cowboys who are struggling. Hou & Denver in week 18 who might be resting their starters having clinched the AFC west. The Chargers are in the playoffs.Lets say Houstons #1 defense beats the chargers, giving the Texans another win, taking them to 9 wins with remaining games against the Cardnials, Raiders and Colts. They only need to win one of those to clinch a spot over us. And they will most definitely beat the Raiders so thats two playoff spots clinched, the Texans will be in the playoffs.A 3rd playoff spot will also be clinched by default becuase we needed the Chargers to lose out. This being the AFC West Broncos. So thats 3 spots clinched. Denver is making the playoffs.On to the #9 team the Ravens, also ahead of us. The Ravens play the Bengals, Pats, Packers and Steelers. We need them to lose at least one game and they could lose all of these games quite frankly, so Baltimore is out unless they somehow catch Pit for the AFC North division crown.Lets say the Ravens lose to Pittsburgh, that gives Pittsburgh the #4 seed by default bc they will win the AFC North. So thats now 4 spots taken.We are already too far behind NE, them having 11 wins. So there goes another spot. Were now at 5 playoff teams, only 2 spots remaining.The current #3 seed Jaguars have 9 wins already so they will need to lose out for us to catch them and even if they do, the Colts or Hou will win the AFC south. The Jags also play the Jets and the Titans... they will win one of those games so that now takes us to 6 teams locked in ahead of us, only one spot left. They also play the Broncos and the Colts.Lets talk about the Colts, they are the #8 seed with 8 wins and looking doomed, working out Phillip Rivers to try to save their season. We need them to lose 3 of the following games to leap frog them. 9ers, Jags, Seahawks and Texans. They proabably will lose two of those, maybe they lose 3 or even all 4 now that Jones is injured, the Colts postseason hopes are in serious jeopardy..... but guess what? We still havnt talked about....The #5 seed Buffalo Bills with 9 wins already. They will have to lose every game for us to pass them. And the Bills?... well they still have the Clevland Browns and the NY Jets on their scheudle. Winning just one of those games knocks this delusion of the Dolphins playoffs directly into the dirt.Any further dialog about the Dolphins making the playoffs is ignoring the obvious. This season is over. Tua should be benched immediately and the Dolphins should see what they have in the backup QBs.