The Dolphins are on the Cusp of Becoming an NFL Championship Dynasty

Beyond this year and our Super Bowl aspirations, I think Coach McDaniel and Chris Grier are a once-in-a-generation pair of partners in the arena of pro football. From some videos that I've seen (like the moment of Achane's draft and Coach's recounting of Hill's trade to the Finz), it is plainly apparent that these two work well together and it bodes well for the future.
I fully expect the Miami Dolphins will be the NFL's next team that establishes itself as an NFL championship dynasty because of our coaching staff and front office.
...one game at a time, of course.
