The Dolphins are on the Cusp of Becoming an NFL Championship Dynasty

Beyond this year and our Super Bowl aspirations, I think Coach McDaniel and Chris Grier are a once-in-a-generation pair of partners in the arena of pro football. From some videos that I've seen (like the moment of Achane's draft and Coach's recounting of Hill's trade to the Finz), it is plainly apparent that these two work well together and it bodes well for the future.

I fully expect the Miami Dolphins will be the NFL's next team that establishes itself as an NFL championship dynasty because of our coaching staff and front office.

...one game at a time, of course.
 
you‘ve got to win one first dude…
 
Let’s see if we can beat Baltimore in their house next week, then I’ll happily continue this question. Until then, like coach McDaniel says, I’m blocking out the noise. Can’t start thinking about that 🤣
 
I admire your enthusiasm but like you said, one game at a time
 
Coach and the team have their own way of handling the noise and the narrative.

Fans don't have to follow that path. My primary observation about how Coach and Grier work well together is a fact and together, they're going to rock our world...in a good way.
 
A little early to be talking Dynasty isn't it? We'll know more after the next two games for sure.
 
I dig it. You gotta believe! What other team in the AFC’s future looks as bright as Miami‘s?
 
