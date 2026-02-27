 The Dolphins Are Still The Players' Favorite Team | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Dolphins Are Still The Players' Favorite Team

Rusty Shackelford

Rusty Shackelford

www.espn.com

Source: Dolphins rank first, Steelers worst in NFLPA survey

For the third consecutive year, the Dolphins ranked first overall in the NFL Players Association annual report cards, according to survey results obtained by ESPN. The Steelers finished in last place.
What does it mean when employees love the company that they work for eventhough it always puts out a bad product? Isn't that how a cult works?

The Dolphins being a cult would explain a few things.

Maybe the Dolphins would be a better team if the players didn't like the management? How likeable was the Patriots' management during the Brady dynasty? Maybe somehow there's no correlation between a team's success and how well it's run?
 
www.espn.com

Maybe there's no correlation between good facilities and success.
 
www.espn.com

I would like my boss too if he paid me a lot of money to sit around and eat food and not work hard or be good at my job and then let me party all night and show up late for work and continue to be bad at my job and then give me a promotion and pay me more!
 
The Goat said:
Maybe there's no correlation between good facilities and success.
Click to expand...

It's always great to be in good working conditions no matter the job but in this case you still need talent to succeed in management, coaching and playing. Sadly we haven't put it together for any length of time this century. Throw in a hard working attitude as well.
 
