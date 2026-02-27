The Dolphins Are Still The Players' Favorite Team

Rusty Shackelford
Source: Dolphins rank first, Steelers worst in NFLPA survey
For the third consecutive year, the Dolphins ranked first overall in the NFL Players Association annual report cards, according to survey results obtained by ESPN. The Steelers finished in last place.
What does it mean when employees love the company that they work for eventhough it always puts out a bad product? Isn't that how a cult works?
The Dolphins being a cult would explain a few things.
Maybe the Dolphins would be a better team if the players didn't like the management? How likeable was the Patriots' management during the Brady dynasty? Maybe somehow there's no correlation between a team's success and how well it's run?