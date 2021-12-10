 The Dolphins Beat New England, and end the season with a winning streak! And there is more! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Dolphins Beat New England, and end the season with a winning streak! And there is more!

juniorseau55

juniorseau55

Go Fins
Club Member
Joined
May 8, 2003
Messages
6,696
Reaction score
3,332
Location
Orlando, Florida
New England also loses their bye week, and faces us in the playoffs! Believe me the oracle wants to be wrong, but I want the oracle to be right!

Behold the ultimate seed created by no other than JS55, your finheaven veteran.

Screen Shot 2021-12-10 at 4.05.35 PM.png

As a bonus, I have included the matchups that got us to this amazing interstellar event!

tinyurl.com

ESPN.com's 2021 NFL Playoff Machine - Simulate Matchups and Scenarios

ESPN's NFL Playoff Machine allows you to predict the 2021 NFL Playoff matchups by selecting the winners of games from the season's final weeks to generate the various matchup scenarios.
tinyurl.com tinyurl.com
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
16,715
Reaction score
13,494
I like the sound of that. Also, seeing Buffalo at 9-8 and missing out is nice.

But, the Bills schedule is pretty manageable the rest of the way. Could see losses at Tampa Bay and New England. Those are the only teams Buffalo plays with a winning record.

But, hey anything is possible.
 
