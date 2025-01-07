 The Dolphins culture and work ethic is so poor....... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Dolphins culture and work ethic is so poor.......

Vic Fangio turned the Eagles defense around from 30th in the league last season to 2nd this season. Are the Dolphins dumb, and couldn't grasp the concept? No, they didn't want to put in the effort! It's a scathing indictment against the Dolphins' work ethic and discipline. Awful, while we were running Fangio out of town it was the lazy Defense the entire time!!! I'm sick to my stomach.
 
I’ve said mollycoddled many times. We scored high in the players poll while KC scored low. Ross just ignores what wins in the NFL
 
Cam Smith “Uncle Grier drafted me and it’s pretty sweet here, when I am a pending FA I will give a ****. Coach has a cool watch”
 
Eagles have also drafted very well which helps having more talent on the field. Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Nakobe Dean. Zack Baun was a HUGE offseason pickup for them as well having a breakout year.

They have essentially rebuilt their entire defense with player development and a few key signings. Must be nice.
 
I hated Fangio cause I knew he was using us but what you’re saying is true too.

Like I said after watching 11 practices in camp, and one preseason warm up.

“Im embarrassed and angry”

I was not wrong, never seen anything like it and I’ve been going to camp for a long time through many regimes.

So no one can tell me what I saw wasn’t a big deal.
 
Yeah thanks to trades with Miami setting them up
 
Fangio got out because he wanted the Eagles job from the moment it was available. It’s his dream job because of family / location.

Not defending our weak teams tho.

Bad luck with injuries isn’t just bad luck when it’s all the time. And get some real guards.
 
Our problems are much deeper than injuries. Injuries are a part of football. Teams that are put together properly sustain injuries and still win. Sick of hearing "injuries" as an excuse for losing.
 
