The Dolphins culture and work ethic is so poor.......

NYC#1finsfan
Vic Fangio turned the Eagles defense around from 30th in the league last season to 2nd this season. Are the Dolphins dumb, and couldn't grasp the concept? No, they didn't want to put in the effort! It's a scathing indictment against the Dolphins' work ethic and discipline. Awful, while we were running Fangio out of town it was the lazy Defense the entire time!!! I'm sick to my stomach.