The Dolphins currently rank dead last in the league in average yards per punt return (2.14)

we can barely catch the ball but every so often when we do it's for nothing. Coverage and gunner play is terrible
 
Yeah and oh by the way, the muffed / fumbled returns per touch since we traded Grant actually went UP! Waddle has 2, Holland has 2 and Mostert has 1 - this going back to last year. So we have guys that can’t catch the ball but then when they do, they can’t get any yards. It’s not just one unit. Our punt coverage seems to give up a good return every week. Coaching.
 
Wilson doesn’t look natural at all, I hate seeing holland or hill back there due to injury risk. Maybe another receiver might step up . Who knows. Also yesterday I noticed holland is even on kickoff coverage. Hate to see that too
 
Crossman needs to go. We spend as much or more on special teams-focused players as anyone in the league (Fejedelem, Carter, Crossen, Bethel, Eguavoen), used a draft pick on a long snapper, gave our kicker a Top 5 contract at the position, have three of the fastest kick/punt returners in the NFL (Mostert, Hill, Waddle), and still somehow suck across the board on special teams.

And Wilson looks like a disaster waiting to happen as a punt returner. He was super shaky fielding those punts last night.
 
Honestly, I don't know who is out there, but we should pick up a punt returner. The problem is having the back end of your receiving corps not being quality punt returners, Cracraft, EE, Sherfield....Every punt was an adventure with Cedric Wilson. Maybe kick the tires on Bowden again. Or maybe there is somebody sitting on a practice squad. We just don't have a punt returner right now.
 
If only the fins had some speedsters that are good in the open field...
 
