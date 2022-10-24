The Dolphins currently rank dead last in the league in average yards per punt return (2.14)

Crossman needs to go. We spend as much or more on special teams-focused players as anyone in the league (Fejedelem, Carter, Crossen, Bethel, Eguavoen), used a draft pick on a long snapper, gave our kicker a Top 5 contract at the position, have three of the fastest kick/punt returners in the NFL (Mostert, Hill, Waddle), and still somehow suck across the board on special teams.
And Wilson looks like a disaster waiting to happen as a punt returner. He was super shaky fielding those punts last night.