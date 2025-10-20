 The Dolphins Finally make a decision on the future of Mike McDumbnuts........... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Dolphins Finally make a decision on the future of Mike McDumbnuts...........

This makes sense after Flores failed to tank properly and all the problems that caused for the organization. Ross realizes if he does nothing we probably finish with a top 2 pick. If he fires McDaniel then the team rallies around an interim coach for a few meaningless wins and we miss out on a potential elite qb.
 
Regulus said:
Let's not forget we traded a 2nd for rosen that year. It's hard to believe we were trying to tank i cant lie.

This was also the time I started to see how bad of an evaluator Chris grier was.
 
Regulus said:
Well said sir, well said.
I have been preaching similar for months, we are using incompetence to tank, with the microscope of the NFL on this team we have to tank “legally”
 
The Dolphins have three prime time games left. I don’t think the Thursday one can be flexed, but the last two should be bumped to Sunday at noon in favor of a good game and ratings (money).
 
daryl said:
At least the Dolphins aren’t the Lions or the Browns…oh wait. I remember when that was a thing.
Well, the Dolphins somehow have managed to give even Browns fans a momentary 'ray of sunshine,' while feeling sorry for Lions fans has been unnecessary for several seasons now.
 
The Captain said:
I remember the good old days of 2022 when the Dolphins beat the Lions when Tyreek and Waddle went off. Turned out the Lions were the franchise on the upswing even in a loss.
 
