The Dolphins Finally make a decision on the future of Mike McDumbnuts...........

AZFINSFANFORLIFE
Active Roster
- Joined
- Oct 11, 2023
- Messages
- 527
- Reaction score
- 1,048
- Age
- 55
- Location
- Scottsdale, AZ
Let's not forget we traded a 2nd for rosen that year. It's hard to believe we were trying to tank i cant lie.This makes sense after Flores failed to tank properly and all the problems that caused for the organization. Ross realizes if he does nothing we probably finish with a top 2 pick. If he fires McDaniel then the team rallies around an interim coach for a few meaningless wins and we miss out on a potential elite qb.
This makes sense after Flores failed to tank properly and all the problems that caused for the organization. Ross realizes if he does nothing we probably finish with a top 2 pick. If he fires McDaniel then the team rallies around an interim coach for a few meaningless wins and we miss out on a potential elite qb.
lol the "lowly Cleveland Browns"....
these peeps haven't seen our record?
Well, the Dolphins somehow have managed to give even Browns fans a momentary 'ray of sunshine,' while feeling sorry for Lions fans has been unnecessary for several seasons now.At least the Dolphins aren’t the Lions or the Browns…oh wait. I remember when that was a thing.
Well, the Dolphins somehow have managed to give even Browns fans a momentary 'ray of sunshine,' while feeling sorry for Lions fans has been unnecessary for several seasons now.
Can't even quote some it? Come on....