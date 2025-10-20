 The Dolphins have a commanding lead.... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Dolphins have a commanding lead....

In the strength of schedule department, as it pertains to the tie breakers at the top of the draft. Draft talk officially begins. No.1 pick is now the only goal.

www.tankathon.com

Tankathon | 2026 NFL Draft Order

2026 NFL Draft order tracker updated after every game. View traded picks in all seven rounds and a live updating Mock Draft after each game.
www.tankathon.com www.tankathon.com

Cleveland is the only team in the top 10 with a SOS weaker than ours (and by far at .450). So that loss yesterday in actuality is a positive, although it didn't need to be that ugly. The Browns play the Jets, Raiders, Ravens and Titans over the next 6 weeks, along with the Pats this week and a game against the Niners the Sunday after turkey day. That works for us, a couple of those teams will rack up meaningless W's, although Baltimore isn't likely going to be in the cellar when this is all said and done. They'll win enough games with Lamar to be nowhere near the bottom of the barrel that we will undoubtedly be circling.

Jets, Saints and Titans should be your new favorite teams, at least for the next two and a half months. After Christmas you can go back to hating the Jets.

The Jets play the Bengals, Browns, Patriots, Ravens, Falcons, Dolphins, Jags, Saints, Pats, Bills (Week 18). Would be great for the Jets to beat Buffalo in the finale if the Bills are resting all their starters.

It's interesting that the Browns, Titans and Jets all play the Saints yet, as do we.

Saints, Falcons, Jets and Bengals are probably our only winnable games. Makes sense to play Ewers soon.

Titans should be in the mix for that top pick too. Browns and Saints are their only really winnable games.
 
Yeah, if the goal is to aim for the #1 pick, you have to bench Tua and you have to start Ewers over Wilson.

Tua will probably get a few more wins.
Wilson, can probably luck into a win. He's decent enough to have that 1 good game against the weaker teams.

Ewers? Who knows. Right now we can win a game or games with Tua or Wilson. So just throw Ewers out there and see what happens

Make it as hard as possible. Get rid of any of our playmakers on defense and reconsider whether Waddle is tradable or not. After the Browns game, I don't think Mcdaniel has any credibility on who's available or not
 
This may be the reason McDaniel hasn't been fired. Maybe Ross is convinced that losing is the way to go at this point?

I don't know if there's a clear cut number one overall pick, but Mendoza looks like he could be the top quarterback.
 
These guys aren't going on the road and beating the Falcons. Their D is good and who is going to stop Bijan?

Saints at home seems like a very winnable game. Possibly @ Jets as well. Bengals use to be on this list, but not anymore with either Flacco or Burrow back.
 
Totally agreed until I read "playmakers on defense". 😆
 
get the 1st pick.. trade down for multiple picks.. it's the only way. we have too many holes and the QBs this year are meh. Mendoza is a statue (think Flacco). I like Simpson and Mateer but at #1, that might be too rich.
 
Is tanking supposed to be fun or do we truly have someone in mind that will be our savior? It seems it's more fun than strategic right now.
 
