The Dolphins have a commanding lead....

In the strength of schedule department, as it pertains to the tie breakers at the top of the draft. Draft talk officially begins. No.1 pick is now the only goal.Cleveland is the only team in the top 10 with a SOS weaker than ours (and by far at .450). So that loss yesterday in actuality is a positive, although it didn't need to be that ugly. The Browns play the Jets, Raiders, Ravens and Titans over the next 6 weeks, along with the Pats this week and a game against the Niners the Sunday after turkey day. That works for us, a couple of those teams will rack up meaningless W's, although Baltimore isn't likely going to be in the cellar when this is all said and done. They'll win enough games with Lamar to be nowhere near the bottom of the barrel that we will undoubtedly be circling.Jets, Saints and Titans should be your new favorite teams, at least for the next two and a half months. After Christmas you can go back to hating the Jets.The Jets play the Bengals, Browns, Patriots, Ravens, Falcons, Dolphins, Jags, Saints, Pats, Bills (Week 18). Would be great for the Jets to beat Buffalo in the finale if the Bills are resting all their starters.It's interesting that the Browns, Titans and Jets all play the Saints yet, as do we.Saints, Falcons, Jets and Bengals are probably our only winnable games. Makes sense to play Ewers soon.Titans should be in the mix for that top pick too. Browns and Saints are their only really winnable games.