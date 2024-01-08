 The Dolphins have had a curse ever since moving to this stadium built on a native american burial ground. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Dolphins have had a curse ever since moving to this stadium built on a native american burial ground.

Am I surprised we had so many freak injuries tonight, at the WORST possible times (that punt return, really?) .... no. I am not surprised.

The Dolphins have been cursed ever since leaving the Orange Bowl, and moving to this cursed stadium that was built atop of a native american burial ground. They knew about this but did it anyway.

This stadium has been nothing but misery. Not even Danny could overcome it. The formerly elite Miami Hurricanes football program also suffered the same fate when they left the OB to play in this cursed stadium.

We need to destroy this stadium and rebuild somewhere else, and forget the Joe Robbie Stadium era ever existed.
 
I don't know anything about a burial ground but I wholeheartedly believe we are cursed.

I get that most of you do not believe in curses & find the notion laughable. But how else do uou explain it?

How does Tyreek Hill go from hall of fame to atrocious in the blink of an eye? I mean, how does that just happen?

We have a HC that sh/ts the bed on a consistent basis & apparently can't get his team to show up when it counts but he's successful so you really can't justify firing him.

We have a QB that lead the league in passing & made the pro bowl so you really can't justify trading him but can't put the team on his back to save his life.

We've had more injuries than Kim Kardashian has had c@ck.

If we're not cursed...
 
We're cursed with incompetent people from top to bottom in the organization. We're cursed with people who don't do their jobs well.
 
