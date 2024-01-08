The Dolphins have had a curse ever since moving to this stadium built on a native american burial ground.

FanSince93
Active Roster
- Joined
- Apr 29, 2021
- Messages
- 273
- Reaction score
- 473
- Age
- 41
- Location
- Miami
Am I surprised we had so many freak injuries tonight, at the WORST possible times (that punt return, really?) .... no. I am not surprised.
The Dolphins have been cursed ever since leaving the Orange Bowl, and moving to this cursed stadium that was built atop of a native american burial ground. They knew about this but did it anyway.
This stadium has been nothing but misery. Not even Danny could overcome it. The formerly elite Miami Hurricanes football program also suffered the same fate when they left the OB to play in this cursed stadium.
We need to destroy this stadium and rebuild somewhere else, and forget the Joe Robbie Stadium era ever existed.
