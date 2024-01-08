The Dolphins have had a curse ever since moving to this stadium built on a native american burial ground.

I don't know anything about a burial ground but I wholeheartedly believe we are cursed.



I get that most of you do not believe in curses & find the notion laughable. But how else do uou explain it?



How does Tyreek Hill go from hall of fame to atrocious in the blink of an eye? I mean, how does that just happen?



We have a HC that sh/ts the bed on a consistent basis & apparently can't get his team to show up when it counts but he's successful so you really can't justify firing him.



We have a QB that lead the league in passing & made the pro bowl so you really can't justify trading him but can't put the team on his back to save his life.



We've had more injuries than Kim Kardashian has had c@ck.



If we're not cursed...