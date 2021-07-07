The Dolphins Log Jam at WR: Who stays and Who Goes?

DolphinsTalk
A Good Problem to Have: The Miami Dolphins Log Jam at WR - Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins have a good problem heading into the 2021 season. A very good problem when you sit down and think about it. The Dolphins have too many good wide receivers on their roster and probably not enough roster spots to keep them all. In 2020 the Miami Dolphins wide receiver group was...
dolphinstalk.com
I think Wilson OR Grant are in trouble, surprised if both stay. Miami always sides with youth over veterans and I think they continue with that with the WR group.
