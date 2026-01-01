The Dolphins Need To Learn How To Build A Team From The Hurricanes

Mario when interviewed during the game talks about being violent and physical. McDaniel wears capri pants, a nice watch and sunglasses, and thinks he is playing Madden football.



When you are tough in the trenches, can run the ball, can play defense, and can play physically on both sides of the ball, you have a team that can beat anyone, and can travel, and win on the road, which the Canes just effectively did twice. Playing football this way, they have now achieved the equivalent of going to the AFC championship game, when the Dolphins have not won a playoff game in 25 years.



The Hurricanes did this, without even having a very good QB. In football, it is not just about the QB, as the Canes just proved. I would be surprised if Beck goes before the 5th round. Beck threw for all of 138 yards, and we still won the game by 10 points. It was the same the prior game against A&M without the QB doing much. Sure having the great QB matters. If we had the great QB, we would probably be dominant, and undefeated, and the odds on favorite to win it all right now. But we are still a top 4 team without the great QB, by being tough and physical and violent and strong in the trenches.



This is how you play football. This is what the Dolphins need to build. You build a tough and physical team that can run and play defense, you will win playoff games. If you do this, and find yourself a QB, you will win a Super Bowl. But even if you don't find the QB, you will always be respectable, and have a football team the fans can respect and be proud of.



The Dolphins need to start over, build the team from the inside out. They need to reset the culture, and become tough and physical. Once they do those things, they will be fine. They will be able to win on the road in bad weather too, when it matters most. Then you go out and try to find the QB to put yourself over the top.



The mantra that it is all about the QB is old, tiresome, simplistic, and frankly just wrong. It is also just silly, because the chances of finding that guy are about 1 in a hundred. There is one of them every few years, multiply that by 32 teams, and there you go. Pinning it all on finding the QB is a bad way to think about building a football team. You are just relying on winning the lottery when you do that. The Hurricanes showed it, the Eagles have shown it, and many other teams have shown it. The Bengals have the QB and the video game receivers, and they suck.



You need to be tough and physical first, be well coached and play smart, have a good culture, then start playing the video games. The Dolphins have had it backwards for a long time!