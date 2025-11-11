The Dolphins Nightmare Has Just Begun

Tua did not impress as much as the scoreboard shows, he is nowhere the QB he used to be, so Miami absolutely needs to start thinking about bringing in a new QB, and it needs to be in the 1st round of the next draft, with one of the top QBs.



I wanted to see what we had with Ewers, but that does not seem to ever happen this year, so draft another arm, and let Ewers and the new QB battle for the future starting Job, as Tua next year plays out one more year, before being let go.



McD does seem to be tougher, because if Miami goes on a winning streak, Ross seems to like him, and will keep him on. It could be a good thing if miraculously McD has finally started improving as a HC, but with how he early on used a Timeout, odds high it's just him showing passion and the team playing better because of desperation, but he might still be there next year as the same HC we saw early this year, and years passed.



Wait and see how this turns out, at the very least, Miami can't stick with Tua, we need to find someone else in the draft, Tua is damaged goods.