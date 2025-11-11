 The Dolphins Nightmare Has Just Begun | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Dolphins Nightmare Has Just Begun

I agree with the take in the article below and share the same concern. I am not a fan of losing, because losing begets a culture of losing which leads to more losing. Losing is no fun. Higher draft picks are not a guarantee of success as we have seen. To win consistently, first and foremost, an organization must have a culture of winning, and execute in a winning fashion. If it goes as described in the article (beating the god awful teams that remain on our schedule and ending up with 7-8 wins), my concern is nothing is going to change with respect to how the organization behaves, and we will be mired in mediocrity. From my perspective, this is not a Tua point, he is referenced in the blurb below. He is going to be here next year because of his contract. I am more concerned about everything else (coach, GM, organizational philosophy) and where this thing is headed in its totality. It feels like we have an organizational philosophy and way of doing things that will result in permanent mediocrity, at best, and nothing is going to change. 7-8 wins and we will be back to the bandaids and mediocre hires whose job is to administer that approach because nobody good will want to do it that way.

"I’ve seen this movie before. We’ll destroy all the bottom feeder teams, get hyped again, and the fan base will convince themselves that McDaniel deserves another year and that Tua can still be “the guy” if we just give him XYZ. Then, come next season, we’ll be right back here, masters of mediocrity. The proof is in the pudding, and the pudding has been served cold for decades.

As much as I’m enjoying this win, we cannot let it become a rallying cry to justify running back a broken system. I’m not trying to piss on the parade, I’m trying to protect us from delusion and the inevitable heartbreak. Stephen Ross, please understand: beating the Bills might feel like our Super Bowl, but it’s nowhere close to winning the real one."

They already know it's a road to nowhere. They know they aren't good enough. They fired the GM and his directors of personnel. But that is the best they can do. Sacrifice someone for the ills of the organization.
They are just incapable and incompetent to make football decisions, Ross, Mike, Chump and the rest of the guys in that building. They cannot build.
 
LargoFin said:
They already know it's a road to nowhere. They know they aren't good enough. They fired the GM and his directors of personnel. But that is the best they can do. Sacrifice someone for the ills of the organization.
They are just incapable and incompetent to make football decisions, Ross, Mike, Chump and the rest of the guys in that building. They cannot build.
The only person responsible is Ross. He makes the football decisions when it comes to staff. The guys in the building are only there because he hired them and if he wanted change he could fire them.
 
phinsforlife said:
Tua did not impress as much as the scoreboard shows, he is nowhere the QB he used to be, so Miami absolutely needs to start thinking about bringing in a new QB, and it needs to be in the 1st round of the next draft, with one of the top QBs.

I wanted to see what we had with Ewers, but that does not seem to ever happen this year, so draft another arm, and let Ewers and the new QB battle for the future starting Job, as Tua next year plays out one more year, before being let go.

McD does seem to be tougher, because if Miami goes on a winning streak, Ross seems to like him, and will keep him on. It could be a good thing if miraculously McD has finally started improving as a HC, but with how he early on used a Timeout, odds high it's just him showing passion and the team playing better because of desperation, but he might still be there next year as the same HC we saw early this year, and years passed.

Wait and see how this turns out, at the very least, Miami can't stick with Tua, we need to find someone else in the draft, Tua is damaged goods.
 
phinsforlife said:
You have already pissed on the parade
 
Here's the thing... It can look bad on the organization to hand out extensions to coaches and then can them a year later. It seems more likely that McDaniel could get another year regardless of how this season ends. Given Tua's contract situation, it could make more sense to ride another season with this duo and then see about bailing on him.

Whatever happens, the team needs to have an organized path and plan it is moving along on. Whichever is the most respectable thing to do, do it. We've canned many coaches and continue to suck. No respectable talent wants to come and lead this organization at this point. It is a Ross problem, but he can always turn over a new leaf and start being more like Kraft.
 
What a trash article. I have no illusions of immediate success, however, as soon as I glanced and saw "We'll destroy all the bottom feeder teams", that ended my interest. Buffalo a bottom feeder team? Junk.
 
tay0365 said:
Tua is damaged goods and needs to be replaced and somone needs to take McD aside about the capris
 
tay0365 said:
i just edited my OP a bit....was not focused on the Tua issue was focused more on the big picture re the way we do things around here. i think ross will be back to a bandaid approach
 
phinsforlife said:
The good news is the team is clearly playing better the last 2-3 games WITHOUT TH or Waller. I'm happy with the win over BUF, but any poor team can beat a better team 'any given Sunday.' That's why people bet on games and there are no 20-0 or 0-17 teams every year. Mcd seems to have seen Jesus and has improved. He gets credit for that. That's as far as I'll go.
The team is now battling inconsistency. when playing their best, they can't beat the top 4-5 teams and can't beat poor/average teams regularly. Maybe casual fans will get "hyped." I doubt anyone on FH will
 
