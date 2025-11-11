The Dolphins Nightmare Has Just Begun

phinsforlife
I agree with the take in the article below and share the same concern. I am not a fan of losing, because losing begets a culture of losing which leads to more losing. Losing is no fun. Higher draft picks are not a guarantee of success as we have seen. To win consistently, first and foremost, an organization must have a culture of winning, and execute in a winning fashion. If it goes as described in the article (beating the god awful teams that remain on our schedule and ending up with 7-8 wins), my concern is nothing is going to change with respect to how the organization behaves, and we will be mired in mediocrity. From my perspective, this is not a Tua point, he is referenced in the blurb below. He is going to be here next year because of his contract. I am more concerned about everything else (coach, GM, organizational philosophy) and where this thing is headed in its totality. It feels like we have an organizational philosophy and way of doing things that will result in permanent mediocrity, at best, and nothing is going to change. 7-8 wins and we will be back to the bandaids and mediocre hires whose job is to administer that approach because nobody good will want to do it that way.
"I’ve seen this movie before. We’ll destroy all the bottom feeder teams, get hyped again, and the fan base will convince themselves that McDaniel deserves another year and that Tua can still be “the guy” if we just give him XYZ. Then, come next season, we’ll be right back here, masters of mediocrity. The proof is in the pudding, and the pudding has been served cold for decades.
As much as I’m enjoying this win, we cannot let it become a rallying cry to justify running back a broken system. I’m not trying to piss on the parade, I’m trying to protect us from delusion and the inevitable heartbreak. Stephen Ross, please understand: beating the Bills might feel like our Super Bowl, but it’s nowhere close to winning the real one."
