 The Dolphins Receiver Room Battle Royale | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Dolphins Receiver Room Battle Royale

Adam First

Adam First

Aside from defensive backs, the wide receivers (and tight ends) group has the most amount of depth on this team. In the current state, the Dolphins have 13 wide receivers and 7 tight ends. In your opinion, who should stay and who should go?

Current Wide Receivers (choose 5-7)

DeVante Parker
Will Fuller
Jaylen Waddle
Preston Williams
Jakeem Grant (also return specialist)
Mack Hollins
Lynn Bowden
Malcolm Perry
Albert Wilson
Allen Hurns
Kirk Merritt
Robert Foster
Kai Locksley

Current Tight Ends (choose 3-4)

Mike Gesicki
Adam Shaheen
Durham Smythe
Hunter Long
Cethan Carter (also fullback)
Chris Myarick
Jibiri Blount

Obviously we have training camp and such to go through, so some of the lower guys on the list may rise, but here would be my choice:

For WRs: Parker, Fuller, Waddle, Grant, Williams, Bowden

The first three I consider to be locks and therefore untouchable, barring any injuries or trades. Grant holds his worth as an all-pro returner. I am still a believer in Williams but I understand because of his injuries he may be on thin ice, and is very much on the bubble. The back end of the wide receiver depth chart is extremely hard to figure - I chose Bowden due to his raw athletic ability and overall potential. If the Dolphins carried 7 wide receivers, then Mack Hollins would be my 7th due to his work on special teams.

For TEs: Gesicki, Smythe, Long, Carter

Gesicki and Long are locks. Smythe stays due to his blocking ability. Carter plays H-back and provides position flexibility in case of injuries.

I look forward to hearing your opinions!
 
CANDolphan

CANDolphan

Adam First said:
He was second-team all pro last year - call a spade a spade.

In my opinion, of course, he is well worth a roster spot as a returner.

Never been a fan of reserving a roster spot for a returner only guy in general.

As kickoff returns are virtually a thing of the past, it's now just a punt returner.

While Grant can be electric, he is also liable to muff one in an inopportune situation.

I'd rather see the spot go to a player that can contribute in more ways, or at least have a developmental upside.
 
CANDolphan

CANDolphan

Adam First said:
He was second-team all pro last year - call a spade a spade.

In my opinion, of course, he is well worth a roster spot as a returner.

Very fair. I'd say that was a flash in the pan - his production does not match the reputation. You may very well mirror how Flores and Grier view it, but I can't help but look at his salary, his production, and his lack of upward projection... and I move on.

Maybe someone's willing to trade a late rounder?
 
tay0365

tay0365

Current Wide Receivers (choose 5-7)

DeVante Parker
Will Fuller
Jaylen Waddle
Preston Williams
Lynn Bowden (New return Spec)
Malcolm Perry (or New return Spec)
Jakeem Grant (also return specialist)
Mack Hollins
Albert Wilson
Allen Hurns
Kirk Merritt
Robert Foster
Kai Locksley

Current Tight Ends (choose 3-4)

Mike Gesicki
Hunter Long
Durham Smythe
Adam Shaheen
Cethan Carter (also fullback)
Chris Myarick
Jibiri Blount
 
