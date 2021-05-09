The Dolphins Receiver Room Battle Royale

Adam First
Aside from defensive backs, the wide receivers (and tight ends) group has the most amount of depth on this team. In the current state, the Dolphins have 13 wide receivers and 7 tight ends. In your opinion, who should stay and who should go?
Current Wide Receivers (choose 5-7)
DeVante Parker
Will Fuller
Jaylen Waddle
Preston Williams
Jakeem Grant (also return specialist)
Mack Hollins
Lynn Bowden
Malcolm Perry
Albert Wilson
Allen Hurns
Kirk Merritt
Robert Foster
Kai Locksley
Current Tight Ends (choose 3-4)
Mike Gesicki
Adam Shaheen
Durham Smythe
Hunter Long
Cethan Carter (also fullback)
Chris Myarick
Jibiri Blount
Obviously we have training camp and such to go through, so some of the lower guys on the list may rise, but here would be my choice:
For WRs: Parker, Fuller, Waddle, Grant, Williams, Bowden
The first three I consider to be locks and therefore untouchable, barring any injuries or trades. Grant holds his worth as an all-pro returner. I am still a believer in Williams but I understand because of his injuries he may be on thin ice, and is very much on the bubble. The back end of the wide receiver depth chart is extremely hard to figure - I chose Bowden due to his raw athletic ability and overall potential. If the Dolphins carried 7 wide receivers, then Mack Hollins would be my 7th due to his work on special teams.
For TEs: Gesicki, Smythe, Long, Carter
Gesicki and Long are locks. Smythe stays due to his blocking ability. Carter plays H-back and provides position flexibility in case of injuries.
I look forward to hearing your opinions!
