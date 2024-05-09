 The Dolphins Running Back Room Will Be? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Dolphins Running Back Room Will Be?

I think this one is easier than the WRs. Teams tend to keep 4 RBs. My guesses:

In- Mostert, Achane, Chris Brooks, Jaylen Wright
Out- Jeff Wilson, Ahmed
Probable - Ingold as the fullback

I think Brooks over Wilson because they still need a power back, and he is the younger guy. The Ingold question is a bit above my paygrade, bit of a roster construction question depending on how they feel about other players at other positions. I guess they could live without the fullback, but I think they like having a guy like Ingold at the position.
 
Ahmed is PS or cut, hes good as gone IMO.

If we keep Ingold, there's a chance Wilson and Brooks fight for RB4. And that's assuming we plan on carrying 4 RBs plus a FB.
 
I think there is a non-zero chance that we go with just three... and send Brooks back to the PS.
 
Feverdream said:
I think there is a non-zero chance that we go with just three... and send Brooks back to the PS.
i assume you are saying 3 because there is pressure on the roster elsewhere where they need to keep more players than normal? if so, where? i struggle to believe they go with 3 RBs because of the injury factor, and the difficulty of passing players back to the PS. i also think they need at least one power back on the active roster, especially for 3rd and short. i think if they tried the ps with brooks, he would get picked up by another team based on what he showed, albeit in limited time. but i personally wouldn't bet on him passing through. ahmed has a decent chance of passing through, and there does not seem to be a big market for jeff wilson. but it will be interesting
 
phinsforlife said:
i assume you are saying 3 because there is pressure on the roster elsewhere where they need to keep more players than normal? if so, where? i struggle to believe they go with 3 RBs because of the injury factor, and the difficulty of passing players back to the PS. i also think they need at least one power back on the active roster, especially for 3rd and short. i think if they tried the ps with brooks, he would get picked up by another team based on what he showed, albeit in limited time. but i personally wouldn't bet on him passing through. ahmed has a decent chance of passing through, and there does not seem to be a big market for jeff wilson. but it will be interesting
The third and short back will probably be Wright, not Brooks. He's 210# and an excellent pass blocker if we fake the run.
 
