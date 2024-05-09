The Dolphins Running Back Room Will Be?

phinsforlife
I think this one is easier than the WRs. Teams tend to keep 4 RBs. My guesses:
In- Mostert, Achane, Chris Brooks, Jaylen Wright
Out- Jeff Wilson, Ahmed
Probable - Ingold as the fullback
I think Brooks over Wilson because they still need a power back, and he is the younger guy. The Ingold question is a bit above my paygrade, bit of a roster construction question depending on how they feel about other players at other positions. I guess they could live without the fullback, but I think they like having a guy like Ingold at the position.
