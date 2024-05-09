The Dolphins Running Back Room Will Be?

Feverdream said: I think there is a non-zero chance that we go with just three... and send Brooks back to the PS. Click to expand...

i assume you are saying 3 because there is pressure on the roster elsewhere where they need to keep more players than normal? if so, where? i struggle to believe they go with 3 RBs because of the injury factor, and the difficulty of passing players back to the PS. i also think they need at least one power back on the active roster, especially for 3rd and short. i think if they tried the ps with brooks, he would get picked up by another team based on what he showed, albeit in limited time. but i personally wouldn't bet on him passing through. ahmed has a decent chance of passing through, and there does not seem to be a big market for jeff wilson. but it will be interesting