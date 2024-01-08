 The Dolphins Second Half Offense - Who Do You Blame (Data is shown after the poll) | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Dolphins Second Half Offense - Who Do You Blame

Who Do You Blame For The Dismal 2H Performance By The Offense

Who do you blame? A lot of plays and opportunities too. In my view, tough not to look at the captain of the ship that is out there running the show. If you get all of the credit when things are good, you have to get the blame when things go bad. Pretty simple if you ask me.....

The Dolphins offense went dead in the second half. Nine plays from scrimmage until the defense made a fourth-down stop with 1:53 left in the gmae. Nine! The possessions: Three-and-out punt, three-and-out punt, three-and-out-punt …. So after scoring 14 points and gaining 218 yards with 13 first downs in the first half, the offense was shut down by Buffalo’s fourth-ranked defense. Then they got the ball after the defensive stop at their 37-yard, got a couple of first downs to the Bills’ 40 and Tua Tagovailoa threw a bad interception, his second of the night. After gaining 218 yards and having 13 first downs in the first half, the Dolphins had 57 yards and those two first downs in the second half.

Hyde10: Offense disappears, special-teams gaffe, Chiefs waiting — 10 thoughts on Dolphins’ 21-14 loss to Bills

Buffalo took the AFC East title and No. 2 playoff seed. The Dolphins will have to try to find their offense before next Saturday in Kansas City.
I blame the whole offense but it starts with the HC. McDaniel's play calling is atrocious. All they do is run the same routes as if Tyreek is the only player on the team. Or they just do some dump off short pass to Smythe. Or they do a toss to Achane. The offense is totally predictable. He has zero situational awareness.

Tua has a lot of physical limitations and sucks when the lights are too bright as well. He turns the ball over way too much. He can't overcome adversity. Every situation has to be absolutely perfect for him to succeed.
 
I voted Tua...

Plenty of Blame to spread around.
Hill decides to play sh*tty... Dropped a gimme pass in crunch time... Dropped a couple of others that were more difficult but we had to have them
The play calling sucked. That is on the head coach
 
We run three plays.
The idea this guy is some sort of offensive genius is laughable

He's a confused guy who is a good play designed but gets quickly overwhelmed
 
