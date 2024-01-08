The Dolphins Second Half Offense - Who Do You Blame (Data is shown after the poll)

Hyde10: Offense disappears, special-teams gaffe, Chiefs waiting — 10 thoughts on Dolphins’ 21-14 loss to Bills Buffalo took the AFC East title and No. 2 playoff seed. The Dolphins will have to try to find their offense before next Saturday in Kansas City.

Who do you blame? A lot of plays and opportunities too. In my view, tough not to look at the captain of the ship that is out there running the show. If you get all of the credit when things are good, you have to get the blame when things go bad. Pretty simple if you ask me.....in the second half. Nine plays from scrimmage until the defense made a fourth-down stop with 1:53 left in the gmae. Nine! The possessions: Three-and-out punt, three-and-out punt, three-and-out-punt …. So after scoring 14 points and gaining 218 yards with 13 first downs in the first half, the offense was shut down by Buffalo’s fourth-ranked defense. Then they got the ball after the defensive stop at their 37-yard, got a couple of first downs to the Bills’ 40 and Tua Tagovailoa threw a bad interception, his second of the night. After gaining 218 yards and having 13 first downs in the first half, the Dolphins had 57 yards and those two first downs in the second half.