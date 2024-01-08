The Dolphins should ban everyone who re-sold their tickets to Bills fans, from the stadium for 5 years.

FanSince93
Active Roster
- Joined
- Apr 29, 2021
- Messages
- 286
- Reaction score
- 477
- Age
- 41
- Location
- Miami
Last night was a disgrace. Not even a real home game. Watching Josh Allen walk around waving thanks to his fans.... in Miami.
Every single person who resold their tickets to bills fans, should be banned for no less than 5 years from the stadium.
When someone tries to buy a ticket, ask them to pronounce the word "florida"... if it sounds like "flah-rih-dah" , kick them out
Every single person who resold their tickets to bills fans, should be banned for no less than 5 years from the stadium.
When someone tries to buy a ticket, ask them to pronounce the word "florida"... if it sounds like "flah-rih-dah" , kick them out
Last edited: