 The Dolphins should ban everyone who re-sold their tickets to Bills fans, from the stadium for 5 years. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Dolphins should ban everyone who re-sold their tickets to Bills fans, from the stadium for 5 years.

FanSince93

FanSince93

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 29, 2021
Messages
286
Reaction score
477
Age
41
Location
Miami
Last night was a disgrace. Not even a real home game. Watching Josh Allen walk around waving thanks to his fans.... in Miami.

Every single person who resold their tickets to bills fans, should be banned for no less than 5 years from the stadium.

When someone tries to buy a ticket, ask them to pronounce the word "florida"... if it sounds like "flah-rih-dah" , kick them out
 
Last edited:
That was very disappointing.

It felt like a Bills home game.
 
FanSince93 said:
Last night was a disgrace. Not even a real home game.

Watching Josh Allen walk around waving thanks to his fans.... in Miami.


Every single person who sold their tickets to bills fans, should be banned for no less than 5 years from the stadium.
Click to expand...
I don't think you really understand how the system works.

Neither the ticket system, nor the legal system...
 
I mean, I remember going to games in the 90s and it was the same. Whenever the Bills came to Joe Robbie Stadium, it felt like an away game for us local fans because so many New Yorkers in South Florida for decades. Remember when they knocked down the glass because they were all banging on it and stomping?
 
SuperMarksBros. said:
You guys can't possibly think the Dolphins or any other sports franchise cares who's paying for those seats as long as they're paid for...
Click to expand...
If the Dolphins organization doesn't care, then they are all bums. BUMS! BUMS with NO integrity. They should care.
 
Lol ok
Yeah dude ban season ticket holders that spend anywhere to 5-10k annually, and some way more, on the team to appease a bunch of people that don't spend money and were upset they saw bills fans in the stadium.
If you care so much get on the waiting list that didn't exist before 2022 because none of you cared enough to be season ticket holders before then.
 
Rick Cartman said:
Lol ok
Yeah dude ban season ticket holders that spend anywhere to 5-10k annually, and some way more, on the team to appease a bunch of people that don't spend money and were upset they saw bills fans in the stadium.
If you care so much get on the waiting list that didn't exist before 2022 because none of you cared enough to be season ticket holders before then.
Click to expand...
found the re-seller
 
FanSince93 said:
Last night was a disgrace. Not even a real home game. Watching Josh Allen walk around waving thanks to his fans.... in Miami.

Every single person who resold their tickets to bills fans, should be banned for no less than 5 years from the stadium.

When someone tries to buy a ticket, ask them to pronounce the word "florida"... if it sounds like "flah-rih-dah" , kick them out
Click to expand...
It's a free country man. When the Dolphins prove to be perinial winners then and only then will this bring the fan base together.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom