The Dolphins should draft Beck or Ewers.

Maybe in the 4th or 5th or even later. Both have massive red flags.
God knows their draft stock has been tumbling, so I think they'll be there in the second or third rounds.
Im not a fan of either guy.
Beck doesn't even like football. Like he actually admits that he doesn't watch it and that it is boring. I just don’t see him making in the NFL, there is always someone who wants it more that has close to the same talent or better. I have had enough of player who don't care.Beck needs coaching. Georgia is used to just out athleting and having bigger dudes.
I would take Gabriel. While not the most talented he cares and works. Beck won't make it in the NFL zero effort and will.be a paycheck guy.I really want Dillon Gabriel as Tua backup but wouldn't mind Beck.
Just feel like Gabriel is almost a Tua clone only more athletic.
I totally agree, please don't draft Beck, he is awful.GOD NO to Beck. He is awful. Top talent all around him is the ONLY REASON he looked as good as he did at times.
Beck makes me think of a poor man's Justin Herbert.I would take Gabriel. While not the most talented he cares and works. Beck won't make it in the NFL zero effort and will.be a paycheck guy.
We already drafted a Beck. We must not do it again?Not to replace Tua, but as backups to develop.
