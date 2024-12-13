 The Dolphins should draft Beck or Ewers. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Dolphins should draft Beck or Ewers.

Not to replace Tua, but as backups to develop.
God knows their draft stock has been tumbling, so I think they'll be there in the second or third rounds.
 
Beck needs coaching. Georgia is used to just out athleting and having bigger dudes.
 
Not to replace Tua, but as backups to develop.
God knows their draft stock has been tumbling, so I think they'll be there in the second or third rounds.
Maybe in the 4th or 5th or even later. Both have massive red flags.
 
Not to replace Tua, but as backups to develop.
God knows their draft stock has been tumbling, so I think they'll be there in the second or third rounds.
Im not a fan of either guy.

If they fall to day 3, perhaps, but im not using a day 2 pick on them, let alone a first rounder.

I think there are better options that will be available on day 2.
 
Beck needs coaching. Georgia is used to just out athleting and having bigger dudes.
Beck doesn't even like football. Like he actually admits that he doesn't watch it and that it is boring. I just don’t see him making in the NFL, there is always someone who wants it more that has close to the same talent or better. I have had enough of player who don't care.
 
I really want Dillon Gabriel as Tua backup but wouldn't mind Beck.

Just feel like Gabriel is almost a Tua clone only more athletic.
I would take Gabriel. While not the most talented he cares and works. Beck won't make it in the NFL zero effort and will.be a paycheck guy.
 
GOD NO to Beck. He is awful. Top talent all around him is the ONLY REASON he looked as good as he did at times.
I totally agree, please don't draft Beck, he is awful.

We have a lot of needs to fill early in the draft.

I would rather draft Gabriel or McCord in the later rounds.
 
This is not a great year for QBs, I don't think.

I was higher on Beck earlier in the year, but the more he played, the more Jekyll and Hyde he became.

Ewers, I just don't know about. Some good, some bad... who knows.

I like what little I saw from Gabriel and would be happy to see him in a Miami uniform as Tua's understudy.
 
