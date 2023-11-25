The Dolphins Sound off on the condition of MetLife Stadium's Turf.................

NYC#1finsfan
Active Roster
- Joined
- May 8, 2005
- Messages
- 5,364
- Reaction score
- 4,448
- Location
- Brooklyn, NY
Dolphins’ Holland calls MetLife Stadium turf ‘trash’ after teammate Phillips injures Achilles tendon
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Miami safety Jevon Holland called the MetLife Stadium turf “trash” after teammate Jaelan Phillips injured his right Achilles tendon in the Dolphins’ 34-13 win ove…
www.krqe.com
Pretty much what we already knew......but to hear it from the players confirm that it is a disgusting field!!!!!