The Dolphins Sound off on the condition of MetLife Stadium's Turf

Honestly, it sounds like we are trying to just point blame on something that probably didn't cause the injury. His foot was planted ... he ruptured the Achilles on the initial push-off. Not sure how the turf caused that. I do think they should replace it due to other injuries that have happened, but not sure how it's at fault here. This really stinks, but I'm not blaming the field.
 
It might not have been the field, but the complaint about Metlife's turf is that it grabs on to cleats. Here is what Kyle Shanahan said about it:
"I know our players talked about it the entire game, just how sticky the turf was. I think that was the first time people played on it. That was something our guys were concerned about right away and the result definitely made that a lot stronger," Shanahan said.
 
