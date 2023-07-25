 The Dolphins Tried Trading for Saquon Barkley Earlier this Offseason per NY Post | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Dolphins Tried Trading for Saquon Barkley Earlier this Offseason per NY Post

Barkley might be the perfect rb for this offense. And now that all-pro rbs are worth less than 7th round long snappers why not add one or two.
 
Just confirms how much Mikey understands the benefits of having a top back in his offense.

More convinced than ever we sign Dalvin Cook, or swing a deal for a top 10 RB.

As a team with Super Bowl aspirations, don't go into the season with the vaunted Mostert/Wilson tandem (as much as I like both guys).
 
