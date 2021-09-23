The Dolphins will be fine this year.

Under Flores tenure the dolphins have progressively improved throughout the season. Much like NE, Flores one day approach, emphasis on character, discipline, and un-selflessness with his players will again demonstrate their future improvement. What he did with the defense in is his first year is simply amazing with the players he had. By mid season the discipline, communication, and execution was outstanding, even with the numerous injuries they had. IMHO the fins will be in the thick of the playoff hunt this year. The bi-poler reaction from week to week on this site will be entertaining.