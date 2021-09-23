 The Dolphins will be fine this year. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Dolphins will be fine this year.

Under Flores tenure the dolphins have progressively improved throughout the season. Much like NE, Flores one day approach, emphasis on character, discipline, and un-selflessness with his players will again demonstrate their future improvement. What he did with the defense in is his first year is simply amazing with the players he had. By mid season the discipline, communication, and execution was outstanding, even with the numerous injuries they had. IMHO the fins will be in the thick of the playoff hunt this year. The bi-poler reaction from week to week on this site will be entertaining.
 
Under Flores tenure the dolphins have progressively improved throughout the season. Much like NE, Flores one day approach, emphasis on character, discipline, and un-selflessness with his players will again demonstrate their future improvement. What he did with the defense in is his first year is simply amazing with the players he had. By mid season the discipline, communication, and execution was outstanding, even with the numerous injuries they had. IMHO the fins will be in the thick of the playoff hunt this year. The bi-poler reaction from week to week on this site will be entertaining.
At last! A sane and stable minded post with perspective. Agree 100%. Phins Up!
 
Yes, and most have been about the apocalypse!! geez!
Dude, a million other threads here saying the same thing. Not trying to be an *** but all this does is litter the board. For what? so you can get a million likes. You could have posted this in an already existing thread. New threads are for original ideas or something that hasn't been said in a while. Like I said, that just helps cut down on littering the board which is a major annoyance to wad through
 
