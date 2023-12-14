The Dolphins will win the AFC East and secure the 2nd seed if??????

Lots of doom and gloom around here. ”We are the one seed! We are contenders! Oh crap, wait, we’re actually frauds…”



Are we? We might be. I think we had one bad loss, and we have some injuries that are worrisome. However, we also have on opportunity to come back from this this against the annoyingly trending upward J E T S. We can choose to become stronger from that adversity, from that collapse and that horrible loss.



So I thought it would be fun to create this thread to have those of us that are pre-disposed, to come up with a list of things that have to happen for us to get the train back on track and march into the post season with momentum, the afc east crown, and our first playoff game at home.



How do we avoid the recurring nightmare that has us finishing 9 and 8 or 10 and 7?



Why not? It’s still possible. So here we go, We will win the AFC East & secure the 2nd seed if:



-We take the bubble wrap off of some of our injured players that can play. Can’t afford to be arrogant and save players for the playoffs. This game this Sunday is a must win. If there is a starter that is better even dinged up than the player that is playing in his place, put him on the field! Example, by all accounts Terron Armstead could’ve started last game. In the first drive on the play where Conner Williams was injured, Kendall Lam got bull rushed, pushed backwards, lost leverage, and ended up putting his man down on the back of Conner’s legs which caused that injury. Would Conner have gotten injured if Terron Armstead had started with a much better anchor and base instead of sitting out of that game? Or did we think we could get in one more week of rest because we wouldn’t need him against poor old Tennessee? We have to treat this game with urgency, it’s all or nothing All hands on deck!



-We commit to the run early and often. We run it down their throats. We run it in short yardage situations. We run it inside the 10 yard line in the red zone. We take some deep shots when they are there, but we really heavily feature the run game, screen game, and passes out of the backfield. We play physical, line up, get all of our players except Tua involved in blocking, and kick the crap out of the Jets and run the ball down their freaking throats. This will set up a nice play action passing game as well. We’ve got to flip the script, and the best way to do that is to be physical and kick the crap out of the other team. Our running game may actually be better than our passing game at this point depending upon Reek’s health, so we should feature it Prominently. I’m not saying to be affraid to throw it, or to throw it when we have to, I’m just saying we should run the ball down their freaking throats all day.



-We diversify our passing game to feature other weapons. We need to develop some packages vs some looks that feature other players that take advantage of the space that is left behind by coverage shifting to Reek and Waddle. If Reek is injurred, do we have Achane run some of his routes? Can we get Chase Claypool in and develop some chemistry and plays for him that take advantage of his skillset and size, More plays for Cedric Wilson, etc.?



-We play more aggressive defense. Let’s make Zach Wilson look like, well, Zach Wilson. Let’s confuse him, let’s take away the running game and force him to beat us, and let’s tee off on him and take his head off. Confuse him when we’re not doing that, and put Jalen Ramsey on their best receiver, not X.



We do these things, come back tougher And meaner, and play a physical brand of football, and we’ll be right back in it IMHO. What do you think?