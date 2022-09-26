The Dolphins won because of luck, bad clock management, and mother nature

JoeFin
That's literally what I just heard as a "tease" on Get Up (ESPN).
Many in the media still don't want to give them credit. And they probably never will.
I'm completely fine with that. In fact, I think I prefer it. It makes winning even sweeter.
