 The Dolphins won because of luck, bad clock management, and mother nature | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Dolphins won because of luck, bad clock management, and mother nature

JoeFin

JoeFin



Aug 19, 2006




That's literally what I just heard as a "tease" on Get Up (ESPN).

Many in the media still don't want to give them credit. And they probably never will.

I'm completely fine with that. In fact, I think I prefer it. It makes winning even sweeter.
 


bhmstuff



May 4, 2021






What's funny about the narrative is the constant reminder of the "depleted Bills secondary." Miami's offense was on the field for less than 20 minutes and ran less than HALF the plays the Bills did. How is it that with such an advantage in Time of Possession for the Bills that Miami took advantage of their injury bug? So silly.
 
JoeFin

JoeFin



Aug 19, 2006




dolfan91 said:
The Bills helped for sure
Click to expand...

That's another point. Nobody is saying the Bills are f-ups. They didn't make any "mistakes." They weren't affected by the Fins' defense. They just had "bad luck."
 
