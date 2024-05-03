The Dolphins WR Room Will Be What? Who Stays, Who Goes? The smurfs of the 2020's?

Most teams keep 6.



Stay-



Locks: Tyreek, Waddle

Highly Probable: OBJ, Malik Washington (#6 pick), Berrios

Probable: Tahj Washington (#7 pick)



Gone / Practice Squad:



Cracraft, Eazy E



But guesswork, probably T Washington, Cracraft, Eazy E all compete for that last spot. It may be Cracraft wins out because of his contract, and they think it is easier to get T Washington and E through to the practice squad?



I could call OBJ a lock, but the guaranteed portion of his contract is small enough that it is theoretically possible for them to let him go if he doesn't look good. Berrios is at some risk too, I guess he could move into the probable bucket.



Late edit. Assuming EZ does not make the team, we will not have any receivers of size, and our TE's are not particularly tall either. We had some size last year. Ced Wilson, and then they added Claypool as well. Gesicki (TE) the prior year. Their thinking may have been some variety is good, and the height also helps in the red zone. This year, our entire receiver room looks like it will end up being of the small and quick variety. OBJ and the two draft picks also fit that mold. My guess is they have come to the determination that these types of receivers match up best with Tua's skill set, and they are willing to give up on the taller receivers and what they bring to the table in the red zone?



Thoughts?