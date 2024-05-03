 The Dolphins WR Room Will Be What? Who Stays, Who Goes? The smurfs of the 2020's? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Dolphins WR Room Will Be What? Who Stays, Who Goes? The smurfs of the 2020's?

Most teams keep 6.

Stay-

Locks: Tyreek, Waddle
Highly Probable: OBJ, Malik Washington (#6 pick), Berrios
Probable: Tahj Washington (#7 pick)

Gone / Practice Squad:

Cracraft, Eazy E

But guesswork, probably T Washington, Cracraft, Eazy E all compete for that last spot. It may be Cracraft wins out because of his contract, and they think it is easier to get T Washington and E through to the practice squad?

I could call OBJ a lock, but the guaranteed portion of his contract is small enough that it is theoretically possible for them to let him go if he doesn't look good. Berrios is at some risk too, I guess he could move into the probable bucket.

Late edit. Assuming EZ does not make the team, we will not have any receivers of size, and our TE's are not particularly tall either. We had some size last year. Ced Wilson, and then they added Claypool as well. Gesicki (TE) the prior year. Their thinking may have been some variety is good, and the height also helps in the red zone. This year, our entire receiver room looks like it will end up being of the small and quick variety. OBJ and the two draft picks also fit that mold. My guess is they have come to the determination that these types of receivers match up best with Tua's skill set, and they are willing to give up on the taller receivers and what they bring to the table in the red zone?

Thoughts?
 
OttawaFinsUp said:
So long as we don’t lock in on getting the ball to Hill, that’s going to be a pretty tough group to defend.
Agree. Although interestingly no size. They seemed to have a fascination w size, which is why they added Claypool last year. Now the opposite all smaller and quicker types. Maybe they figured out that is what works best for Tua
 
Hill
Waddle
OBJ
Berrios
Cracraft
M. Washington

If they keep 7 then I would guess either Tahj or Ezukanma. But I think Tahj probably starts off on the PS this season.

I will also note that I would think Cracraft is a definite lock, he is a great blocking WR and the staff loves him, definitely see him on the team.
 
Nublar7 said:
Hill
Waddle
OBJ
Berrios
Cracraft
M. Washington

If they keep 7 then I would guess either Tahj or Ezukanma. But I think Tahj probably starts off on the PS this season.

I will also note that I would think Cracraft is a definite lock, he is a great blocking WR and the staff loves him, definitely see him on the team.
i just wonder if Tahj could even pass through to the squad? wonder if another team wouldnt pick him up
 
My expectation is that Hill, Waddle, OBJ, Malik Washington, Ezukanma, and Berrios make the team. I think we’ll stash Tahj and Cracraft on the practice squad.

Wouldn’t be shocking if Ezukanma or Berrios get cut, but I think Tahj and Cracraft are by far the most likely to reach the practice squad.
 
