 The Dolphins WR Room Will Be What? Who Stays, Who Goes? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

The Dolphins WR Room Will Be What? Who Stays, Who Goes?

phinsforlife

phinsforlife

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Dec 4, 2022
Messages
1,683
Reaction score
3,267
Age
47
Location
san diego
Most teams keep 6.

Stay-

Locks: Tyreek, Waddle
Highly Probable: OBJ, Malik Washington (#6 pick), Berrios
Probable: Tahj Washington (#7 pick)

Gone / Practice Squad:

Cracraft, Eazy E

But guesswork, probably T Washington, Cracraft, Eazy E all compete for that last spot. It may be Cracraft wins out because of his contract, and they think it is easier to get T Washington and E through to the practice squad?

I could call OBJ a lock, but the guaranteed portion of his contract is small enough that it is theoretically possible for them to let him go if he doesn't look good. Berrios is at some risk too, I guess he could move into the probable bucket.

Thoughts?
 
So long as we don’t lock in on getting the ball to Hill, that’s going to be a pretty tough group to defend.
 
OttawaFinsUp said:
So long as we don’t lock in on getting the ball to Hill, that’s going to be a pretty tough group to defend.
Click to expand...
Agree. Although interestingly no size. They seemed to have a fascination w size, which is why they added Claypool last year. Now the opposite all smaller and quicker types. Maybe they figured out that is what works best for Tua
 
Hill
Waddle
OBJ
Washington x 2 (neither would make it to PS)

I'll say EZ @ 6 just so there's an option with size but Cracraft is a possibility. Berrios is superfluous at this point.
 
FWIW, espn already updated the depth chart for us and they have OBJ as our #3 WR and the top 6 on that depth chart are

Hill/Waddle/OBJ/Malik/Berrios/Cracraft

of course that could change
 
dolphinstalk.com

How Odell Beckham Jr Fits in with the Miami Dolphins

Odell Beckham is going to sign with the Miami Dolphins per multiple reports, today I take a look at how he fits with the Dolphins.
dolphinstalk.com dolphinstalk.com

Chair Itv GIF by The Only Way is Essex
 
Hill
Waddle
OBJ
Berrios
Cracraft
M. Washington

If they keep 7 then I would guess either Tahj or Ezukanma. But I think Tahj probably starts off on the PS this season.

I will also note that I would think Cracraft is a definite lock, he is a great blocking WR and the staff loves him, definitely see him on the team.
 
Nublar7 said:
Hill
Waddle
OBJ
Berrios
Cracraft
M. Washington

If they keep 7 then I would guess either Tahj or Ezukanma. But I think Tahj probably starts off on the PS this season.

I will also note that I would think Cracraft is a definite lock, he is a great blocking WR and the staff loves him, definitely see him on the team.
Click to expand...
i just wonder if Tahj could even pass through to the squad? wonder if another team wouldnt pick him up
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom