The Dolphins WR Room Will Be What? Who Stays, Who Goes?

phinsforlife
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Dec 4, 2022
- Messages
- 1,683
- Reaction score
- 3,267
- Age
- 47
- Location
- san diego
Most teams keep 6.
Stay-
Locks: Tyreek, Waddle
Highly Probable: OBJ, Malik Washington (#6 pick), Berrios
Probable: Tahj Washington (#7 pick)
Gone / Practice Squad:
Cracraft, Eazy E
But guesswork, probably T Washington, Cracraft, Eazy E all compete for that last spot. It may be Cracraft wins out because of his contract, and they think it is easier to get T Washington and E through to the practice squad?
I could call OBJ a lock, but the guaranteed portion of his contract is small enough that it is theoretically possible for them to let him go if he doesn't look good. Berrios is at some risk too, I guess he could move into the probable bucket.
Thoughts?
