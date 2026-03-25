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The Double Down Draft Philosophy

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SF Dolphin Fan

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There are five positions in this draft where I could see Sullivan doubling down. That includes corner, safety, defensive end, wide receiver and offensive line.

With 11 picks, it's possible that Sullivan accomplishes that with essentially one "wildcard" pick.

Going into the draft, Miami’s secondary and wide receiver room could both be the worst in the NFL. Yet, improvement in the trenches has been the stated goal.

So, how does Sullivan attract so many needs?
 
I think that's exactly why the best player available philosophy is more applicable now more than ever. Could then end up with 2 at some of those positions - yup- could they end up with 0 - yep - all depends on what they think is the best value because after the draft this will still be a very flawed roster with a bunch of holes - so why focus on 1 thing...
 
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