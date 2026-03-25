The Double Down Draft Philosophy

SF Dolphin Fan
Seasoned Veteran
There are five positions in this draft where I could see Sullivan doubling down. That includes corner, safety, defensive end, wide receiver and offensive line.
With 11 picks, it's possible that Sullivan accomplishes that with essentially one "wildcard" pick.
Going into the draft, Miami’s secondary and wide receiver room could both be the worst in the NFL. Yet, improvement in the trenches has been the stated goal.
So, how does Sullivan attract so many needs?
With 11 picks, it's possible that Sullivan accomplishes that with essentially one "wildcard" pick.
Going into the draft, Miami’s secondary and wide receiver room could both be the worst in the NFL. Yet, improvement in the trenches has been the stated goal.
So, how does Sullivan attract so many needs?